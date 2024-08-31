How to watch today's Chivas vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and FC Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news

Juarez FC will head to Estadio Akron on Saturday night to face Chivas Guadalajara. Both teams had disappointing starts in Liga MX last weekend, as neither managed to secure a win in their most recent matches.

Under Fernando Gago, Juarez FC managed to salvage a point with a 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL. Chivas, having had a 20-day break after their early exit from the 2024 Leagues Cup, came into the game showing no signs of sluggishness. They controlled 50% of the possession and fired 10 shots, with six of those on target.

In contrast, Maurício Barbieri’s squad suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Necaxa in round six of the 2024 Apertura. Juarez FC is still without a win in the domestic league and currently holds the third-worst goal differential in Liga MX at minus six.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Chivas and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CD Guadalajara vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Juarez will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT on Saturday, August 31, 2024, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Mateo Chávez is recovering from a right ankle injury he sustained a couple of weeks ago. He is anticipated to finish his rehabilitation soon and rejoin team activities. Additionally, Leo Sepúlveda picked up an injury to the deltoid ligament in his left ankle during the match against Tigres. His return to play will depend on how his recovery progresses over the coming weeks.

Javier Hernández and Gilberto Chiquete are in the final stages of their respective recovery processes.

After a stellar season last year, Roberto Alvarado has faced challenges finding the back of the net this season. However, he made a significant breakthrough by opening the scoring in last weekend’s match, marking his first Liga MX goal of the Apertura.

Despite a subdued showing in the most recent game, Cade Cowell continues to be a player to watch, having already netted three goals and provided an assist in the 2024 Apertura.

CD Guadalajara possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G Sepulveda, L Sepulveda, Chavez; Gonzalez, Guzman, Gutierrez; Cowell, Alvarado, Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, Cisneros, L. Sepulveda Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Marin, Brigido, A. Gonzalez

FC Juarez team news

Ángel Zaldívar will be a key player for Juárez in their pursuit of goals, currently leading his team with two goals in Liga MX. At 30 years old, he brings extensive experience, having scored 51 goals in 285 competitive appearances across four different teams in Mexico.

Juárez might have a rising star in Ralph Qrquin at left-back. Despite having only 17 professional appearances under his belt, Qrquin is showing promising development.

Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Orquin, Calvo, Mosquera, Abella; Del Campo, Mendoza; Garcia, Villalpando, Ramirez; Caviedes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Diaz Defenders: Ortiz, Mosquera, Abella, Calvo, Ortega, J. Garcia, Campillo, Franco, Romer, Orquin Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Perez Bouquet, Villalpando, Edson, Hurtado, Torres, Saucedo, Gonzalez, Venegas, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Lopez, Zaldivar, Escoto

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/02/24 CD Guadalajara 2-2 FC Juárez Liga MX, Clausura 19/08/23 FC Juárez 1-1 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Apertura 29/01/23 FC Juárez 1-2 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 03/07/22 CD Guadalajara 0-0 FC Juárez Liga MX, Apertura 10/02/22 FC Juárez 1-3 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura

Useful links