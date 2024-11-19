How to watch today's Chile vs Venezuela World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Chile and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chile will be eager to secure just their second win in the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign when they host Venezuela at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos on Tuesday.

The home side finds itself anchored at the bottom of the standings, having managed only six points from their 11 matches. In contrast, Venezuela sits seventh, occupying the inter-confederation playoff position, with 12 points from their first 11 games.

The Reds face a daunting challenge to break into the top seven of their qualification group. A disappointing run has left them rooted to the bottom, six points adrift of seventh-placed Venezuela and a further four behind Paraguay in sixth. Ricardo Gareca's men have struggled throughout the campaign, winning just once, drawing three times, and suffering seven defeats. Their lackluster attack has produced only five goals across these games, underscoring the uphill battle ahead.

Venezuela, meanwhile, comes into this fixture buoyed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Brazil, where Telasco Segovia's equalizer canceled out Raphinha's opener. The result added another point to Fernando Batista's side, who also held Argentina to a 1-1 draw last month. However, they remain winless in their last seven qualifying matches.

Despite this, Venezuela's resilience in avoiding defeat could bolster their belief as they aim to maintain their grip on the inter-confederation playoff spot and keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Chile vs Venezuela kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Venezuela will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Nunoa, Chile.

It will kick off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Tuesday, November 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chile team news

Chile's struggles in front of goal have been a significant issue during this qualification campaign, with the team managing just five goals so far. However, Eduardo Vargas, who has netted 44 times for his country, will once again lead the attack on Tuesday against Venezuela.

Youngster Alexander Aravena is still searching for his first international goal, but he is likely to be given another chance to break his duck in this crucial matchup. Meanwhile, veteran skipper Arturo Vidal, still proving his worth at 37 years old, is set to feature in midfield once again. The game may also see midfielder Vicente Pizarro earn just his fourth cap for the national team.

Venezuela team news

On the Venezuelan side, Yangel Herrera is ruled out after picking up an injury in the early stages of their clash with Brazil, paving the way for Cristian Casseres to step into the lineup. Additionally, the visitors will be without Alexander Gonzalez, who received a straight red card shortly after coming on as a substitute against Brazil.

Leading the line for Venezuela will be their record scorer Salomon Rondón, who boasts 45 international goals. The 35-year-old is set to earn his 114th cap, anchoring the attack in this pivotal World Cup qualifier.

