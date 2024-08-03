How to watch today's Chelsea vs Man City pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly encounter against Premier League rivals Chelsea on Saturday night.

Pep Guardiola's side, without a raft of their high-profile stars, are not yet at their best so far into the preseason, drawing 2-2 against Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Blues, meanwhile, picked up their first win under Enzo Maresca earlier this week, defeating Mexican outfit Club America in pretty easy fashion.

Chelsea vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, ESPN+ and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed that Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile only picked up cramps against Mexican side Club America, so the trio should be fine to feature here.

Goalkeeper summer signing Filip Jorgensen could make his full debut in goal for the Blues on Saturday after appearing as a half-time substitute against Club America.

Enzo Fernandez has returned to join the squad, featuring off the bench on Wednesday, and he is again expected to feature as a substitute here.

Changes are expected in the starting lineup, with Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana likely to be brought into the defense. However, Marc Guiu is anticipated to retain his position at the forefront of the attack, aiming to impress Maresca and secure his place for the upcoming season instead of being sent out on loan.

Chelsea possible XI: Jorgensen; James, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Chilwell; Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Guiu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arrizabalaga, Petrović, Sánchez, Słonina, Bettinelli, Jorgensen Defenders: James, Chilwell, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Badiashile, Disasi, Chalobah, Sarr, Gilchrist, Adarabioyo, Wiley Midfielders: Mudryk, Sterling, Madueke, Santos, Lavia, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Ugochukwu, Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga, Guiu Forwards: Lukaku, Nkunku, Jackson, Guiu, Broja, Ângelo, Fofana, Washington, Moreira, Kellyman

Manchester City team news

Despite constant rumours about the player's future at Manchester City, Ederson remains with the club as things stand, and the Brazil goalkeeper should resume his starting role in goal here.

The Citizens will be without the services of a slew of key players due to international commitments over the summer, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez (Olympics) among those unavailable.

City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that star striker Erling Haaland is having his minutes managed due to a knock, so he may be rested for this game with the Community Shield around the corner. Jack Grealish, Oscar Bobb and James McAtee could feature as the three behind the Norway international.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Phillips, Gvardiol, Wilson-Esbrand; Perrone, Kovacic; Bobb, McAtee, O'Reilly; Grealish

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders: Simpson-Pusey, Katongo, Galvez, Mbete, Lewis, Doyle, Mfuni, Samuel, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Phillips, Grealish, Perrone, Bobb, Wright, O’Reilly, Susoho, Oboavwoduo, McAtee, Fatah, Hamilton Forwards: Haaland, Ndala, Heskey, Knight

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/04/24 Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea FA Cup 17/02/24 Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea Premier League 12/11/23 Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City Premier League 21/05/23 Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea Premier League 08/01/23 Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea FA Cup

