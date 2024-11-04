How to watch today's Celta Vigo vs Getafe La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celta Vigo will look to rebound from a heavy defeat to Leganes when they continue their 2024-25 La Liga campaign with a contest against Getafe at Abanca Balaidos on Monday.

Celta have struggled to secure victories in recent weeks, managing to win just one of their last six encounters with four losses and one draw. Their poor form started with back-to-back losses against Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, followed by a draw against Girona and a narrow victory over Las Palmas while playing with nine men.

Regrettably for Celta, they haven't managed to earn points in their last two La Liga fixtures, suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid before enduring a significant 3-0 loss to Leganes in their away match on Sunday.

Getafe, meanwhile, boast a record of one win, seven draws and three defeats from their 11 La Liga matches this season following a 1-1 draw against Valencia, with a total of ten points leaving them in 15th position in the table.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Getafe will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe kick-off time

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Abanca Balaidos

La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Getafe will be played at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Monday, November 3, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

Jailson Siqueira is anticipated to be sidelined until December after suffering an adductor injury during training last week.

Midfielder Luca de la Torre is also ruled out for this match as he continues his recovery from an ankle problem. Meanwhile, Iago Aspas has scored four goals in La Liga this season and is likely to feature in the starting lineup.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Manquillo, Starfelt, Alonso; Mingueza, Beltran, Moriba, Alvarez; Aspas, Iglesias, Swedberg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Guaita Defenders: Starfelt, Carreira, Aidoo, Alonso, Manquillo, Domínguez Midfielders: Moriba, Beltrán, Jailson, Swedberg, D. Rodríguez, Sotelo Forwards: Iglesias, Douvikas, Aspas, Cervi, Alfon, Bamba, Durán, Allende, Álvarez

Getafe team news

Getafe head into the match without any fresh injury concerns.

Manager Jose Bordalas is expected to retain the same lineup that kicked off against Villarreal, with Carles Perez and Alex Sola likely to maintain their roles on the flanks.

Chelsea-linked Christantus Uche has made a significant impact for Getafe this season following his summer arrival, and the forward is poised to start in the XI.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Iglesias, Dakonam, Alderete, Rico; Perez, Arambarri, Milla, Sola; Uche, Yildirim

Position Players Goalkeepers: Letacek, Soria Defenders: Djene, Angileri, Alvarez, Sola, Alderete, Rico, Iglesias, Duarte, Silva Midfielders: Milla, Uche, Arambarri, Alena, Peter, Santiago Forwards: Perez, Mayoral

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 11/02/24 Getafe 3-2 Celta Vigo La Liga 08/10/23 Celta Vigo 2-2 Getafe La Liga 04/05/23 Getafe 1-0 Celta Vigo La Liga 25/10/22 Celta Vigo 1-1 Getafe La Liga 20/04/22 Celta Vigo 0-2 Getafe La Liga

