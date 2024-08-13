How to watch today's Cardiff City vs Bristol Rovers Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cardiff City will host Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.
Cardiff City could get only as far as the third round last season. They were defeated by Colchester 5-2 in the third round and the team will be hoping to go further into the competition this time around. Bristol Rovers will find it difficult to get past the first round - they exited the tournament in the first game itself last season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Cardiff vs Bristol Rovers kick-off time
|Date:
|August 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Cardiff City Stadium
The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EST for fans in the US.
How to watch Cardiff vs Bristol Rovers online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Carabao Cup match between Cardiff and Bristol Rovers is available to stream online live through Paramount+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates from the game.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Cardiff team news
The hosts will still be missing Isaak Davies, Jamilu Collins, Kion Etete, and Ryotaro Tsunoda, all of whom are sidelined due to ongoing injuries.
Aaron Ramsey and Callum Robinson are likely to feature in what is expected to be a strong starting lineup for first game of the Carabao Cup.
Cardiff predicted XI: Horvath; Ng, Chambers, Goutas, O'Dowda; Siopis, Ralls; Tanner, Ramsey, Willock; Robinson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Horvath, Alnwick, Turner, Dennis
|Defenders:
|Romeo, Goutas, McGuinness, Chambers, Bagan, Fagan-Walcott, T. Davies, Ng, Kpakio, Lawlor, Giles
|Midfielders:
|Siopis, Wintle, Ralls, Ramsey, O'Dowda, Turnbull, Willock, Robertson, King, K. Evans, Colwill, Tanner, Rinomhota, Conte, Gbadehan
|Forwards:
|Kanga, Méïté, El Ghazi, Ashford, Robinson
Bristol Rovers team news
For Bristol Rovers, summer recruit Jake Garrett might make his competitive debut for the club following his move from Blackburn Rovers.
Scott Sinclair and Promise Omochere are expected to feature up front for the visitors.
Bristol Rovers predicted XI: Griffiths; Moore, Wilson, Mola; Thomas, Conteh, Garrett, Bilongo; Hutchinson; Sinclair, Omochere.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Griffiths
|Defenders:
|Senior, Moore, J. Wilson, Mola, Ellison, Taylor, Forbes, Bilongo, Hunt
|Midfielders:
|Sinclair, Ward, Thomas, Garrett, Hutchinson, M. Anthony, Conteh, McCormick, Lindsay
|Forwards:
|Omochere, Sotiriou, Martin, J. Brown
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/08/24
|Bristol Rovers 0 - 2 Cardiff City
|Friendly
|12/08/16
|Bristol Rovers E 1 - 0 Cardiff City
|League Cup
|27/08/09
|Cardiff City 3 - 1 Bristol Rovers
|League Cup
|06/05/00
|Cardiff City 1 - 0 Bristol Rovers
|League Cup
|09/10/99
|Bristol Rovers 1 - 1 Cardiff City
|League One