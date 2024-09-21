+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Cardiff City Stadium
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Cardiff City vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Cardiff and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news

Leeds United are set to face Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday in what could potentially be Erol Bulut's final match in charge of the Welsh side. Both teams will be looking to recover from defeats suffered last weekend.

The hosts, rooted to the bottom of the Championship table with just one point from five matches, are desperate for a turnaround and return to action on Saturday in search of their first win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the visitors, under Daniel Farke’s guidance for a second season after missing out in last year’s playoff final, had an unbeaten run prior to the September international break, starting with draws against Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cardiff vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Cardiff and Leeds United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Golazo Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cardiff vs Leeds kick-off time

Date:Saturday, September 21, 2024
Kick-off time:10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT
Venue:Cardiff City Stadium

The Championship match between Cardiff and Leeds United will be played at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off in the US at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT on Saturday, September 21.

Team news & squads

Cardiff team news

In an effort to spark a change in fortunes, Erol Bulut may look to shake up his starting eleven on Saturday, though injuries will still keep Jamilu Collins, Kion Etete, Jesper Daland, Ryotaro Tsunoda, and Isaak Davies on the sidelines.

Will Fish is expected to make his first start in defence, while Calum Chambers and Dimitrios Goutas are likely to retain their spots as the central defensive duo.

In midfield, David Turnbull and Alex Robertson will be vying for starting roles, while Chris Willock and Ollie Tanner will both be pushing for inclusion to offer support to striker Wilfried Kanga. Callum Robinson, however, remains unavailable due to injury.

Cardiff City possible XI: Horvath; Fish, Goutas, Chambers, Bagan; Ralls, Siopis; El Ghazi, Colwill, Willock; Kanga

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Horvath, Alnwick, Turner, Dennis
Defenders:Romeo, Goutas, McGuinness, Chambers, Bagan, Fagan-Walcott, T. Davies, Ng, Kpakio, Lawlor, Giles
Midfielders:Siopis, Wintle, Ralls, Ramsey, O'Dowda, Turnbull, Willock, Robertson, King, K. Evans, Colwill, Tanner, Rinomhota, Conte, Gbadehan
Forwards:Kanga, Méïté, El Ghazi, Ashford, Robinson

Leeds team news

The visitors are likely to be without the services key defender Joe Rodon for Saturday’s clash, as he suffered a head injury in the loss to Burnley last week. Winger Daniel James, who has been sidelined for the last two matches, might also remain unavailable.

With Rodon missing, captain Ethan Ampadu could shift back to partner Pascal Struijk in central defence, opening up a potential spot for either Ao Tanaka or Joe Rothwell to step into midfield alongside Ilia Gruev.

In their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson, and Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon were positioned behind striker Mateo Joseph in the previous match. Joel Piroe and recent signing Largie Ramazani are pushing for a place in the starting lineup this time around.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Meslier; Bogle, Ampadu, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; Gnonto, Piroe, Solomon; Joseph

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Cairns, Darlow
Defenders:Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober
Midfielders:Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Solomon, Tanaka, Gruev, Chambers, Crew
Forwards:Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13/01/24Cardiff City 0-3 Leeds UnitedChampionship
06/08/23Leeds United 2-2 Cardiff CityChampionship
19/01/23Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff CityFA Cup
08/01/23Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds UnitedFA Cup
21/06/20Cardiff City 2-0 Leeds UnitedChampionship

Useful links

