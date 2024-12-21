How to watch today's Burnley vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams in impressive form are set to clash as Burnley host Watford at Turf Moor for Saturday's Championship showdown.

Following relegation under Vincent Kompany last season, Burnley are aiming for a swift return to the Premier League. Under new manager Scott Parker, appointed during the summer, the Clarets have become a formidable outfit, suffering just two defeats in 21 league matches so far (W11, D8).

Meanwhile, Watford, after finishing 11th and 15th in the past two campaigns, are eyeing a playoff berth as they strive to return to the top tier for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Under the guidance of Tom Cleverley, the Hornets have hit their stride, enjoying a six-match unbeaten streak (W3, D3) since their narrow 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on November 5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Burnley and Watford will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burnley vs Watford kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The Championship match between Burnley and Watford will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT on Saturday, December 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Burnley team news

Burnley will remain without Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, and Jordan Beyer, who are sidelined with injuries. While striker Lyle Foster has returned to training, he is not expected to feature in this weekend's squad. Fitness checks will be conducted on Maxime Esteve and Jeremy Sarmiento, after both players were forced off during the recent victory over Norwich.

Watford team news

On the other hand, Watford will make the trip without long-term absentees Kevin Keben and Tom Dele-Bashiru. However, there is optimism that Angelo Ogbonna, sidelined with a hamstring injury since October, could make his return to the matchday squad.

Leading the attack for the Hornets, Bayo will aim to add to his impressive tally of nine goals this season as his team looks to secure a positive result at Turf Moor.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links