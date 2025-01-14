How to watch today's Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford will take on Manchester City in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.

After a poor run during which they struggled to bag wins, Pep Guardiola's team has managed to win three games in a row. They will be hoping to continue that winning run and climb up from sixth place in the standings.

Brentford are 11th and will count on home advantage to cause an upset in this mid-week fixture.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brentford vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford's recent struggles have been compounded by a growing injury list, which still includes Josh Dasilva, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey, Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes, and Ryan Trevitt.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will remain without Rodri, Ruben Dias, Oscar Bobb, and John Stones for their upcoming trip to Brentford, as none of the injured players are ready to return.

Kyle Walker is set to leave the club and will play no further part this season.

