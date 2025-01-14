+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Gtech Community Stadium
GOAL

How to watch today's Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford will take on Manchester City in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.

After a poor run during which they struggled to bag wins, Pep Guardiola's team has managed to win three games in a row. They will be hoping to continue that winning run and climb up from sixth place in the standings.

Brentford are 11th and will count on home advantage to cause an upset in this mid-week fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

Peacock

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Brentford vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium

The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Manchester City Probable lineups

Brentford

4-3-3

Formation

3-2-4-1

MCI
1
M. Flekken
30
M. Roerslev
23
K. Lewis-Potter
22
N. Collins
4
S. van den Berg
6
C. Noergaard
8
M. Jensen
24
M. Damsgaard
7
K. Schade
19
B. Mbeumo
11
Y. Wissa
18
S. Ortega
25
M. Akanji
24
J. Gvardiol
6
N. Ake
20
B. Silva
8
M. Kovacic
17
K. De Bruyne
26
Savinho
47
P. Foden
82
R. Lewis
9
Erling Haaland

3-2-4-1

MCI

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thomas Frank

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brentford team news

Brentford's recent struggles have been compounded by a growing injury list, which still includes Josh Dasilva, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey, Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes, and Ryan Trevitt.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will remain without Rodri, Ruben Dias, Oscar Bobb, and John Stones for their upcoming trip to Brentford, as none of the injured players are ready to return.

Kyle Walker is set to leave the club and will play no further part this season.

Form

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRE

Last 5 matches

MCI

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

