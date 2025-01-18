How to watch today's Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool's grip on the Premier League title race has loosened slightly, and they'll be eager to steady the ship when they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arne Slot's side remains the frontrunner for the league crown, but their momentum has stalled with just three victories in their last seven league outings. Their most recent setback came in midweek at Nottingham Forest, where Diogo Jota came off the bench to secure a draw in a match that delivered on corner bets for some fans.

Slot will be keen to reignite the relentless form that defined Liverpool’s early-season campaign. However, facing Brentford poses another tricky challenge, especially after the Bees rallied from a two-goal deficit to snatch a draw against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Brentford appeared on course for a fourth consecutive home defeat, but a late surge saw them score twice in the final eight minutes, providing a much-needed morale boost. Thomas Frank continues to work wonders with his squad, and Liverpool will need to bring their A-game to leave West London with maximum points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brentford vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The match will be played at the Gtech Stadium in Brentford, England on Saturday, January 18, with kick-off at 10 am ET or 7 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

The Bees might welcome the return of Rico Henry, who made a substitute appearance in the 2-2 draw against City after recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him since autumn 2023. However, Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock, and Josh Dasilva remain unavailable for Brentford. Former Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is expected to face his old club.

Frank faces a selection dilemma with Keane Lewis-Potter, who featured as a left-back against City. He could either stick with Lewis-Potter in the defensive role or utilize him in his preferred attacking position, which might see Mikkel Damsgaard drop to the bench.

Liverpool team news

For Liverpool, Darwin Nunez is back from suspension, while Joe Gomez is the sole injury absentee. Jarrel Quansah was fit enough for the bench midweek and could feature in this fixture. Diogo Jota is vying for a spot in the front three, potentially replacing either Cody Gakpo or Luis Díaz.

There are potential adjustments in Liverpool's backline. Ibrahima Konate might be given a rest after admitting he returned from injury prematurely, coming off after 66 minutes against Forest. This opens the door for Jarrel Quansah to start. Kostas Tsimikas, who impressed after stepping in for Andy Robertson at the City Ground, is in contention to retain his place in the starting lineup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links