How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still grappling with their persistent inconsistencies, Tottenham Hotspur hit the road to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium for Thursday night's Premier League showdown.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side have had a commendable start to the campaign, with aspirations of securing a spot in Europe. Sitting in 13th place, the Cherries are just five points adrift of the top four. After back-to-back defeats, they bounced back emphatically, clinching a 4-2 victory over Wolves last weekend. Another win here could see them leapfrog Spurs in the standings and inch closer to their European ambitions.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's season has been a mixed bag, marked by extreme highs, like their stunning 4-0 triumph over Manchester City at the Etihad, and crushing lows, including a home loss to Ipswich. With six wins and five defeats, they find themselves in 7th place, still very much in the hunt for a Champions League berth. A victory at Bournemouth could elevate them in the congested standings, but any slip-up might cause them to tumble down the table.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT on Thursday, December 5, 2024 in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth continue to contend with injury setbacks. Alex Scott (knee), Julian Araujo, and Luis Sinisterra (both hamstring) remain unavailable, while Lewis Cook is a doubt due to a muscle issue that sidelined him in the win over Wolves. If Cook is ruled out, Tyler Adams and Ryan Christie are expected to partner in midfield. Justin Kluivert is likely to keep his place in a central attacking role, supporting striker Evanilson.

Antoine Semenyo, who missed the Wolves clash due to suspension, is eligible for selection and could reclaim his spot on the right wing, potentially at the expense of David Brooks.

Tottenham team news

As for Spurs, Rodrigo Bentancur remains suspended, serving the third of a seven-game domestic ban. The treatment room remains crowded with Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert (all hamstring), and Mikey Moore (illness) all sidelined.

Thursday’s game may also come too soon for Cristian Romero, who has been out with a toe injury, while Archie Gray (knock/dead leg) is another doubt. However, manager Ange Postecoglou is optimistic about Dominic Solanke's availability. The forward missed the draw with Fulham due to illness but could make his return against his former club.

If Solanke is fit to start, it would likely mean Timo Werner drops to the bench, allowing Son Heung-min to shift back to his favored left-wing role. On the opposite flank, Brennan Johnson is expected to feature, while Dejan Kulusevski could push for a midfield start, potentially replacing one of James Maddison, Pape Matar Sarr, or Yves Bissouma.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

