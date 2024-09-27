How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bochum, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nuri Sahin will be aiming for his Borussia Dortmund side to recover from their well-deserved loss in their previous outing as they face VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Friday at Signal Iduna Park.

The hosts' promising start to the 2024-25 season was halted abruptly by a 5-1 setback to last year's Bundesliga runners-up. By half-time, Stuttgart had already established a 2-0 advantage, dominating with 60% possession, creating four major scoring opportunities, and firing six shots from inside Dortmund's box during the first 45 minutes, completely outplaying BVB in the process.

Dortmund currently sit eighth in the table with seven points from four matches, while Bochum, sitting in 16th, have managed just one point from their four games so far. The visitors enter this matchup after earning their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw against Holstein Kiel on September 21.

Though manager Peter Zeidler will take some solace in breaking a streak of three straight league losses, he'll be frustrated by the 89th-minute equalizer they conceded, especially after holding a 2-1 lead since the 35th minute.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bochum will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bochum will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT on Friday, September 27, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

The home side will be without Giovanni Reyna and Felix Nmecha, with Reyna likely out until early October and Nmecha sidelined until late in the month.

Ramy Bensebaini and Julian Ryerson are also doubts for Friday's game as they recover from illness, though both defenders are expected to be fit for Dortmund's following fixture.

After their 5-1 loss to Stuttgart, it's hard to imagine Sahin sticking with the same starting lineup. Emre Can is expected to replace Pascal Gross in midfield.

Sahin's decision to deploy Marcel Sabitzer on the right wing has drawn some criticism, so the midfielder may return to a central role alongside Can.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Couto, Anton, Sule, Schlotterbeck; Sabitzer, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Couto, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens Forwards: Beir, Duranville, Guirassy, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell

Bochum team news

On the other hand, Bochum will be without defender Bernardo, who is out until early October, while Ivan Ordets remains doubtful due to a shoulder injury and might miss Friday's game.

Erhan Masovic was taken off in their last match and could see Tim Oermann step in to take his place in central defense.

After securing a point against Holstein Kiel, Zeidler may opt to keep his midfield unchanged, with Dani de Wit, Ibrahima Sissoko, and Matus Bero expected to retain their starting roles.

VfL Bochum possible XI: Drewes; Passlack, Medic, Oermann, Wittek; De Wit, Sissoko, Bero; Daschner; Boadu, Hofmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riemann, Horn, Drewes, Grave Defenders: Medić, Mašović, Passlack, Gamboa, Bernardo, Wittek, Tolba, Ordets, Oermann, Loosli Midfielders: Miyoshi, de Wit, Sissoko, Bero, Bamba, Losilla, Elezi, Daschner, Moritz-Broni Kwarteng, Pannewig, Jahn, Koerdt Forwards: Boadu, Balde, Hofmann, Holtmann, Broschinski

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/28/24 Borussia Dortmund 3-1 VfL Bochum 1848 Bundesliga 08/26/23 VfL Bochum 1848 1-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 04/29/23 VfL Bochum 1848 1-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 02/09/23 VfL Bochum 1848 1-2 Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal 11/05/22 Borussia Dortmund 3-0 VfL Bochum 1848 Bundesliga

