How to watch today's Bolivia vs Colombia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Unbeaten Colombia head to the high altitudes of El Alto on Thursday to face Bolivia in another CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying showdown.

Bolivia, after a tough start with four consecutive losses in qualifiers, has rebounded impressively by securing wins in three of their last four matches, including two victories last month against Venezuela and Chile. They were notably the only South American team to notch back-to-back wins in September’s qualifiers.

Their historic win over Chile in Santiago marked Bolivia's first away triumph in South American qualifiers since 1993 and their first competitive road win in this century.

Meanwhile, Los Cafeteros enter this round of qualifiers just two points behind leaders Argentina, whom they narrowly defeated 2-1 last month. Known for their strong defensive displays on the road, Colombia has conceded only once across four away qualifiers.

How to watch Bolivia vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bolivia vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Municipal de El Alto

The game between Bolivia and Colombia will be played at Estadio Municipal de El Alto, with kick-off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT on Thursday, October 10, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bolivia team news

Bolivia brings one of the youngest and least seasoned lineups in South America, a fact highlighted by the absence of their veteran 37-year-old goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, who was sidelined with an injury after their win over Chile last month.

Henry Vaca is also unavailable for the hosts, but their fresh-faced squad members are beginning to find their rhythm at this level. Notably, only one player on the roster boasts over 40 caps, while 12 of the 28 players have two or fewer appearances.

Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Medina, Haquin, Suarez, Sagredo; Robson Matheus, E Vaca, Villamil; Miguelito, Algaranaz, Fernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Viscarra, Poveda, Almada, Poveda Defenders: Haquín, Medina, Sagredo, Rocha, Sagredo, Suárez, Jusino, Fernandez, Paz, Vaca, Rocha Rodriguez, Torrez, Suarez, Justiniano Midfielders: Terceros, Vaca, Cuéllar, Villamil, Terrazas, Fernández, Vaca, Saucedo, Matheus, Chávez, Céspedes, Justiniano, Cuellar, Ramallo, Vaca, Camacho, Cuellar, Abasto Forwards: Paniagua, Monteiro, Algarañaz, Miranda, Chura, Montaño, Chavez, Menacho

Colombia team news

Daniel Muñoz, who plays at right-back for Crystal Palace, suffered a muscular injury in their match against Liverpool, forcing him to pull out just before the international break. Yerson Mosquera, Rafael Santos Borre, and goalkeeper David Ospina are also sidelined for Colombia due to injuries.

As a result, Camilo Vargas is expected to start in goal on Thursday, while Jefferson Lerma is set to take his place in midfield, with Jhon Duran leading the attack.

Both Luis Diaz and Duran have been in excellent form in the Premier League, and Duran is now fully anticipated to replace Jhon Córdoba as the team's main forward.

Colombia has shown plenty of attacking flair in the qualifiers, led by James Rodríguez, who seems to be recapturing his top form despite getting limited minutes at Rayo Vallecano.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; S Arias, Mina, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, J Arias; James, Duran, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Vargas, Mier, Montero Defenders: Sánchez, Mina, Muñoz, Arias, Cabal, Mojica, Lucumí, Mosquera, Cuesta, Borja Midfielders: Rodríguez, Ríos, Arias, Sinisterra, Asprilla, Lerma, Carrascal, Uribe, Solís, Machado, Castaño, Portilla Forwards: Díaz, Durán, Borré, Borja, Quintero, Hernández, Córdoba

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/25/22 Colombia 3-0 Bolivia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 09/03/21 Bolivia 1-1 Colombia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 03/24/17 Colombia 1-0 Bolivia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 03/25/16 Bolivia 2-3 Colombia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 03/23/13 Colombia 5-0 Bolivia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL

