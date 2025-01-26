How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors is set to face Argentinos Juniors in a Primera Division match on Sunday.

The Xeneize launched their 2025 campaign in stunning fashion, thrashing Argentino de Monte Maíz 5-0 in the Argentina Cup. However, the stakes are higher this Sunday as they welcome Argentinos Juniors for the opening fixture of the Torneo Apertura.

Meanwhile, Argentinos Juniors, who have yet to kick off their Copa Argentina campaign, will aim to carry over the momentum from their recent 3-1 friendly triumph over Uruguay's Juventud de Las Piedras.

Under the guidance of head coach Nicolás Diez, the visitors side will be eager to upset Boca Juniors on their home turf, with their sights firmly set on claiming all three points in this highly anticipated opener.

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors kick-off time

The match will be played at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday, January 26, with kick-off at 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors' lineup for their showdown with Argentinos Juniors will showcase five of their seven fresh signings, along with a noteworthy jersey number many assumed would be earmarked for Leandro Paredes.

On Saturday night, head coach Fernando Gago unveiled his 23-man squad for the clash against El Bicho. Five of Boca's recent acquisitions from the transfer window make the cut, with Agustín Marchesín and Williams Alarcón the only new faces missing out.

Among those included are Ayrton Costa, Carlos Palacios, and Ander Herrera, all of whom featured in the midweek Argentina Cup triumph. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Battaglia and Alan Velasco are set to potentially debut in Boca’s iconic colors. Notably, Battaglia will sport a symbolic jersey number sure to draw attention.

On the injury front, Cristian Lema has been ruled out after aggravating an ankle issue, and Sergio Romero is facing a lengthy absence of approximately three months. On the bright side, Boca will benefit from the returns of Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani, who were rested during the midweek rout of Argentino de Monte Maíz.

Argentinos Juniors team news

Argentinos Juniors has made several notable transfers as they prepare for the 2025 season. Among the notable transfers is Mateo Antoni, a defender acquired from Nacional, who is expected to bolster the backline.

Additionally, Federico Fattori, a midfielder from Huracán, brings valuable experience to the midfield. The team also welcomed Rubén Bentancourt on a free transfer from Nacional and Ismael Sosa from Ñublense, both of whom are anticipated to contribute significantly to the attacking options. On the other hand, Argentinos Juniors has seen some departures, most notably Lucas Villalba, who moved to Cruzeiro.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

