How to watch today's Boavista vs Benfica Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Boavista and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of a positive result in the Champions League, Benfica will return to league action full of confidence as they make the trip to face Boavista.

The Lisbon outfit has won four of their last five games, including an impressive midweek Champions League win over Crvena Zvezda in midweek, with one draw. They are facing an out-of-sorts Boavista side who are now without a win in four games and have just five points to their name after five rounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Boavista vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Boavista and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, GolTV and RPTi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boavista vs Benfica kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm ET/ 12:15 pm PT Venue: Estadio do Bessa XXI

The match will be played at the Estadio do Bessa XXI in Porto, Portugal, on Monday, September 23 with kick-off at 3:15 pm ET/ 12:15 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Boavista team news

Boavista will have to manage without their starting shot-stopper, Joao Goncalves, who missed last Monday's game against Estrela Amadora due to a knee injury.

Veteran keeper Cesar Dutra is also sidelined with an ACL issue, prompting Tome Sousa to make his starting debut versus Estrela. The 17-year-old is expected to retain his spot between the posts.

The club's injury list also includes Morales Pires, who is on the mend from a knee problem, while 25-year-old midfielder Miguel Reisinho will miss his second game in a row due to a shoulder injury.

Boavista possible XI: Sousa; Gomes, Abascal, Onyemaechi, Ferreira, Vukotic; Camara, Perez; Miguel, Bozenik, Agra

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dutra, Gonçalves, Sousa, Pires Defenders: Onyemaechi, Abascal, Ferreira, Gomes, Dabo, Marques, Silva Midfielders: Pérez, Camará, Vukotić, Reisinho, Silva Forwards: Boženík, Agra, Barros, Llorente, Namora, Sambú

Benfica team news

Benfica will be without Tiago Gouveia, the 23-year-old forward, who has been sidelined for the last three matches following a shoulder injury sustained against Estrela on August 24.

Renato Sanchez is also unavailable after picking up a muscle strain in the clash with Moreirense on August 30, while Alexander Bah remains a major doubt after an early exit against Red Star Belgrade in midweek.

Akturkoglu has made an immediate impact since arriving from Galatasaray, finding the net in each of his first two appearances. He is expected to spearhead the visitors' attack alongside Di Maria, Benjamin Rollheiser, and Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Kokcu, Luís; Di Maria, Rollheiser, Akturkoglu; Pavlidis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Gomes Defenders: Carreras, Silva, Morato, Bah, Otamendi, Beste, Araujo, Bajrami Midfielders: Aursnes, Kokcu, Neto, Barreiro, Mario, Luis, Sanches Forwards: Cabral, Di Maria, Pavlidis, Schjelderup, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Leonardo, Gouveia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/20/24 Benfica 2-2 Boavista Liga Portugal Betclic 08/15/23 Boavista 3-2 Benfica Liga Portugal Betclic 02/21/23 Benfica 3-1 Boavista Liga Portugal Betclic 08/27/22 Boavista 0-3 Benfica Liga Portugal Betclic 02/19/22 Boavista 2-2 Benfica Liga Portugal Betclic

