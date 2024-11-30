How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will look to solidify their grip on the Championship's top spot when they visit Ewood Park on Saturday to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Whites have experienced inconsistent results on their travels this season, managing just three victories in eight away matches (D4, L1). However, their trip to Blackburn provides an excellent opportunity to secure another valuable win on the road.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, head into the clash with ambitions of breaking into the playoff positions. They've rediscovered their form since the November international break, securing back-to-back wins and now aiming for a third consecutive triumph.

Under the guidance of John Eustace, the Rovers have made an encouraging start to their first full campaign with him at the helm. Currently occupying eighth place, they've accumulated 25 points from 16 matches, a significant improvement on last season’s 19th-place finish with 53 points.

Saturday's encounter represents a stern challenge, though, as Daniel Farke's Leeds United arrive seeking to extend their winning streak and tighten their hold on the Championship lead.

Having set their sights on a Premier League return at the second time of asking, Leeds have been in excellent form this term. Sitting at the summit with 35 points from 17 games, they've only tasted defeat twice, a testament to their strong start to the campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Blackburn vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Blackburn and Leeds United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Blackburn vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship Ewood Park

The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Saturday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Blackburn team news

Leeds team news

