How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Lincoln City FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Birmingham will take on Lincoln in the third round of the FA Cup at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday.
Birmingham are leading the League One standings at the moment and will be the favourites to progress further in the competition.
Lincoln will hope to give the hosts a difficult challenge but it will be a tough encounter for them, considering their recent form which has seen them go winless in their last four games.
Birmingham vs Lincoln City kick-off time
The match will be played at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, with kick-off at 7am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Birmingham team news
Birmingham City are likely to be without both Jay Stansfield and captain Krystian Bielik for their upcoming match against Lincoln this weekend.
The Blues remain without Emil Hansson and Keshi Anderson, paving the way for Ayumu Yokoyama to feature in the lineup.
Lincoln City team news
Lincoln have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash with Birmingham this weekend.
They will be looking to spring a surprise against the League One leaders.