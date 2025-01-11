How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Lincoln City FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Birmingham and Lincoln City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham will take on Lincoln in the third round of the FA Cup at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday.

Birmingham are leading the League One standings at the moment and will be the favourites to progress further in the competition.

Lincoln will hope to give the hosts a difficult challenge but it will be a tough encounter for them, considering their recent form which has seen them go winless in their last four games.

Birmingham vs Lincoln City kick-off time

How to watch Birmingham vs Lincoln City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.





Birmingham vs Lincoln City kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

The match will be played at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, with kick-off at 7am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Birmingham team news

Birmingham City are likely to be without both Jay Stansfield and captain Krystian Bielik for their upcoming match against Lincoln this weekend.

The Blues remain without Emil Hansson and Keshi Anderson, paving the way for Ayumu Yokoyama to feature in the lineup.

Lincoln City team news

Lincoln have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash with Birmingham this weekend.

They will be looking to spring a surprise against the League One leaders.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BIR Last 2 matches LIN 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Lincoln City 1 - 3 Birmingham

Birmingham 3 - 1 Lincoln City 6 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

