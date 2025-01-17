How to watch today's Benfica vs Famalicao Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Benfica and Famalicao, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Matchday 18 in the Primeira Liga gets underway on Friday night as Benfica welcome a struggling Famalicao side to the Estadio da Luz.

The hosts come into this clash off the back of a 3-1 triumph over Farense in the Taca de Portugal. However, their league form has been less convincing, with two defeats in their last five outings. Losses to Sporting and Braga have seen the Eagles relinquish their hold on the top spot in the Primeira Liga. Now, they are eager to turn the tide and reignite their domestic campaign.

Meanwhile, Famalicao approaches this fixture following a 1-1 stalemate against Casa Pia. Winless in their last eight league matches, they find themselves in ninth place on the table. Facing the Lisbon giants poses a daunting task for a side struggling to find their footing.

How to watch Benfica vs Famalicao online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Benfica and Famalicao will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free-trial now), Fanatiz and GolTV.

Benfica vs Famalicao kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio da Luz

The Liga Portugal match between Benfica and Famalicao will be played at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT on Friday, January 17, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 47 T. Gouveia

85 R. Sanches Injuries and Suspensions 21 Y. Zabiri

1 I. Zlobin

Benfica team news

Renato Sanches, who played a key role in Benfica's recent Taca da Liga triumph, has unfortunately been sidelined with a muscle injury. The club has confirmed the Paris Saint-Germain loanee will be out of action for approximately two months. This is the Portuguese international's third injury setback since joining the Eagles at the start of the season, limiting him to just 11 appearances across all competitions.

The injury list doesn’t end there for Benfica. They will also be without Gianluca Prestianni (thumb injury), Jan-Niklas Beste (illness), and Tiago Gouveia (knee problem).

Famalicao team news

As for the visitors, Oscar Aranda has been a rare bright spot, finding the back of the net in three of his last five league matches and taking his season tally to seven goals in all competitions. He is expected to spearhead Famalicao's attack once again this weekend.

On the injury front, Famalicao have a relatively clean bill of health, with goalkeeper Ivan Zlobin the only absentee due to a kidney issue. This means Lazar Carevic will step into the starting role between the posts for the fourth consecutive match.

