Italy v Israel - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2Getty Images Sport
UEFA Nations League A
Koning Boudewijnstadion
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Belgium vs Italy Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Belgium and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy is just one point away from clinching a spot in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals and will face Belgium on Thursday as League A Group 2 nears its final stages.

On matchday four, Belgium squared off against rivals France for the second time in just a month, hoping to finally overcome Les Bleus after tough losses in both the Nations League and Euro 2024.

After a disappointing title defense at the Euros, a rejuvenated Italy has been impressive in Group 2, securing 10 out of a possible 12 points. This strong run has placed them on the verge of advancing to the next stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Belgium vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through FuboTubi and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Belgium vs Italy kick-off time

Date:Thursday, November 14, 2024
Kick-off time:2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT
Venue:Koning Boudewijnstadion

The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Italy will be played at Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels, Belgium.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT/ 11:45 am PT on Thursday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Belgium's Italian-German manager Domenico Tedesco faces a raft of key absences this week, though he welcomes back star striker Romelu Lukaku, who missed last month's games.

Leading the list of unavailable players is captain Kevin De Bruyne, along with Thomas MeunierJeremy DokuCharles De KetelaereYouri Tielemans, and Malick Fofana. Additionally, Romeo Lavia and Maxim De Cuyper—who netted a remarkable goal against Italy in October—are uncertain due to fitness concerns, despite joining the squad.

To cover for these gaps, Tedesco has called up Samuel Mbangula from Juventus, Albert Sambi LokongaKillian Sardella, and Arthur Vermeeren.

Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Vermeeren; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Trossard.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Casteels, Vandevoordt, De Wolf
Defenders:Debast, Theate, Faes, Bornauw, De Winter, Castagne, Smets
Midfielders:De Cuyper, Vranckx, Tielemans, Trossard, Mangala, Engels, Vermeeren, Onana
Forwards:Doku, Openda, Lukébakio, Fofana, De Ketelaere, Lukaku, Bakayoko, Ngonge

Italy team news

On the Italian side, Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori and Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci are sidelined, joining long-term absentees Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini—both out until 2025.

Manuel Locatelli steps in for Ricci and will compete with Nicolo Rovella of Lazio for a spot in midfield, alongside Nicolo BarellaDavide Frattesi, and Sandro Tonali. Meanwhile, Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini has been left out of the squad.

Up front, two in-form strikers, Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean—who recently notched a hat-trick for Fiorentina—are vying for a starting role. Manager Luciano Spalletti may approach the selection carefully, given the level of their opposition.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori; Retegui.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Di Gregorio, Vicario
Defenders:Bellanova, Dimarco, Buongiorno, Calafiori, Gabbia, Okoli, Udogie, Cambiaso, Bastoni, Di Lorenzo
Midfielders:Ricci, Fagioli, Tonali, Frattesi, Pisilli
Forwards:Retegui, Raspadori, Maldini, Lucca, Zaniolo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 11, 2024Italy 2-2 BelgiumUEFA Nations League
October 10, 2021Italy 2-1 BelgiumEURO
July 3, 2021Belgium 1-2 ItalyEURO
June 14, 2016Belgium 0-2 ItalyInternational Friendly Games
November 14, 2015Belgium 3-1 ItalyInternational Friendly Games

