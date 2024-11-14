How to watch today's Belgium vs Italy Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Belgium and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy is just one point away from clinching a spot in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals and will face Belgium on Thursday as League A Group 2 nears its final stages.

On matchday four, Belgium squared off against rivals France for the second time in just a month, hoping to finally overcome Les Bleus after tough losses in both the Nations League and Euro 2024.

After a disappointing title defense at the Euros, a rejuvenated Italy has been impressive in Group 2, securing 10 out of a possible 12 points. This strong run has placed them on the verge of advancing to the next stage.

Belgium vs Italy kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Koning Boudewijnstadion

The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Italy will be played at Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels, Belgium.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT/ 11:45 am PT on Thursday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Belgium's Italian-German manager Domenico Tedesco faces a raft of key absences this week, though he welcomes back star striker Romelu Lukaku, who missed last month's games.

Leading the list of unavailable players is captain Kevin De Bruyne, along with Thomas Meunier, Jeremy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere, Youri Tielemans, and Malick Fofana. Additionally, Romeo Lavia and Maxim De Cuyper—who netted a remarkable goal against Italy in October—are uncertain due to fitness concerns, despite joining the squad.

To cover for these gaps, Tedesco has called up Samuel Mbangula from Juventus, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Killian Sardella, and Arthur Vermeeren.

Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Vermeeren; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Vandevoordt, De Wolf Defenders: Debast, Theate, Faes, Bornauw, De Winter, Castagne, Smets Midfielders: De Cuyper, Vranckx, Tielemans, Trossard, Mangala, Engels, Vermeeren, Onana Forwards: Doku, Openda, Lukébakio, Fofana, De Ketelaere, Lukaku, Bakayoko, Ngonge

Italy team news

On the Italian side, Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori and Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci are sidelined, joining long-term absentees Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini—both out until 2025.

Manuel Locatelli steps in for Ricci and will compete with Nicolo Rovella of Lazio for a spot in midfield, alongside Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi, and Sandro Tonali. Meanwhile, Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini has been left out of the squad.

Up front, two in-form strikers, Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean—who recently notched a hat-trick for Fiorentina—are vying for a starting role. Manager Luciano Spalletti may approach the selection carefully, given the level of their opposition.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori; Retegui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Di Gregorio, Vicario Defenders: Bellanova, Dimarco, Buongiorno, Calafiori, Gabbia, Okoli, Udogie, Cambiaso, Bastoni, Di Lorenzo Midfielders: Ricci, Fagioli, Tonali, Frattesi, Pisilli Forwards: Retegui, Raspadori, Maldini, Lucca, Zaniolo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 11, 2024 Italy 2-2 Belgium UEFA Nations League October 10, 2021 Italy 2-1 Belgium EURO July 3, 2021 Belgium 1-2 Italy EURO June 14, 2016 Belgium 0-2 Italy International Friendly Games November 14, 2015 Belgium 3-1 Italy International Friendly Games

