How to watch today's Belgium vs Italy Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Italy is just one point away from clinching a spot in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals and will face Belgium on Thursday as League A Group 2 nears its final stages.
On matchday four, Belgium squared off against rivals France for the second time in just a month, hoping to finally overcome Les Bleus after tough losses in both the Nations League and Euro 2024.
After a disappointing title defense at the Euros, a rejuvenated Italy has been impressive in Group 2, securing 10 out of a possible 12 points. This strong run has placed them on the verge of advancing to the next stage.
Belgium vs Italy kick-off time
|Date:
|Thursday, November 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT
|Venue:
|Koning Boudewijnstadion
The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Italy will be played at Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels, Belgium.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT/ 11:45 am PT on Thursday, November 14, in the US.
Team news & squads
Belgium team news
Belgium's Italian-German manager Domenico Tedesco faces a raft of key absences this week, though he welcomes back star striker Romelu Lukaku, who missed last month's games.
Leading the list of unavailable players is captain Kevin De Bruyne, along with Thomas Meunier, Jeremy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere, Youri Tielemans, and Malick Fofana. Additionally, Romeo Lavia and Maxim De Cuyper—who netted a remarkable goal against Italy in October—are uncertain due to fitness concerns, despite joining the squad.
To cover for these gaps, Tedesco has called up Samuel Mbangula from Juventus, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Killian Sardella, and Arthur Vermeeren.
Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Vermeeren; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Trossard.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Casteels, Vandevoordt, De Wolf
|Defenders:
|Debast, Theate, Faes, Bornauw, De Winter, Castagne, Smets
|Midfielders:
|De Cuyper, Vranckx, Tielemans, Trossard, Mangala, Engels, Vermeeren, Onana
|Forwards:
|Doku, Openda, Lukébakio, Fofana, De Ketelaere, Lukaku, Bakayoko, Ngonge
Italy team news
On the Italian side, Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori and Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci are sidelined, joining long-term absentees Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini—both out until 2025.
Manuel Locatelli steps in for Ricci and will compete with Nicolo Rovella of Lazio for a spot in midfield, alongside Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi, and Sandro Tonali. Meanwhile, Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini has been left out of the squad.
Up front, two in-form strikers, Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean—who recently notched a hat-trick for Fiorentina—are vying for a starting role. Manager Luciano Spalletti may approach the selection carefully, given the level of their opposition.
Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori; Retegui.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Di Gregorio, Vicario
|Defenders:
|Bellanova, Dimarco, Buongiorno, Calafiori, Gabbia, Okoli, Udogie, Cambiaso, Bastoni, Di Lorenzo
|Midfielders:
|Ricci, Fagioli, Tonali, Frattesi, Pisilli
|Forwards:
|Retegui, Raspadori, Maldini, Lucca, Zaniolo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 11, 2024
|Italy 2-2 Belgium
|UEFA Nations League
|October 10, 2021
|Italy 2-1 Belgium
|EURO
|July 3, 2021
|Belgium 1-2 Italy
|EURO
|June 14, 2016
|Belgium 0-2 Italy
|International Friendly Games
|November 14, 2015
|Belgium 3-1 Italy
|International Friendly Games