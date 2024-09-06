How to watch today's Belgium vs Israel Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Belgium and Israel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After struggling to make an impact at this summer's European Championships, Belgium will be eager to make their mark in the UEFA Nations League. They have the opportunity to secure their first three points when they take on Israel on Friday.

The two nations have been placed in Group A2, alongside European giants France and Italy.

The Belgians didn’t set the world alight at Euro 2024 earlier this summer, barely making it out of their group before being knocked out in the last 16 by France.

Under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, the Red Devils appear to be in a transitional phase, but they’ll still be expected to start strong on Friday night against Israel.

Ran Ben Shimon’s squad earned promotion to Nations League’s League A after a 2-1 victory over Albania in their final match of the previous edition.

With Israel failing to qualify for a major tournament since the 1970 World Cup, they’ll be eager to make an impression as they face Europe’s top-tier teams in their six Group A2 fixtures.

How to watch Belgium vs Israel online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Israel will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ViX, DirecTV Stream and FS2.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Belgium vs Israel kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Nagyerdei Stadion

The match will be played at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary, on Friday, September 6, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has opted to exclude three seasoned players from his squad as he aims to revitalize the team with younger talent.

Axel Witsel, Leandro Trossard, and Romelu Lukaku are all absent. Regarding Lukaku, Tedesco explained: "Romelu himself asked me not to be called up. He had a difficult preparation and has only just made his transfer. He is not in good enough shape to come. He is honest, and that is good."

Thibaut Courtois has announced he will not feature for Belgium again while Tedesco remains in charge.

In a shift towards youth, 18-year-old striker Julien Duranville from Borussia Dortmund and Celtic midfielder Arne Engels have been brought into the squad.

Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, De Winter, Theate; Onana, Mangala; Bakayoko, De Bruyne, Doku; Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Sels, Kaminski Defenders: Meunier, Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate, De Cuyper, De Winter, Bornauw Midfielders: De Bruyne, Tielemans, Carrasco, Onana, Vermeeren, Saelemaekers, Mangala, Vranckx, Engels Forwards: Doku, Openda, De Ketelaere, Bakayoko, Lukebakio, Duranville

Israel team news

Israel's squad will be missing key players Dan Glazer, Sean Goldberg, and Shon Weissman, with four uncapped players included.

Ilay Feingold of Maccabi Haifa is among the debutants hoping to make their mark, but skipper Eli Dasa is expected to take the right-back position.

Manor Solomon, on loan from Leeds United, is likely to lead the attack, possibly joined by former Celtic winger Liel Abada.

Israel possible XI: Gerafi; Dasa, Shlomo, Nachmias, Gropper; Kanichowsky, Peretz; Solomon, Gloukh, Abada; Baribo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Glazer, Kaiuf, Gerafi Defenders: Dasa, Shlomo, Gropper, Ofri, Nachmias, Dahan Midfielders: Lavi, Safuri, Kinda, Biton, Glazer, Hofmeister, Peretz, Jaber, Layous, Shamir, Naor, Gordana, Biton Forwards: Baribo, Altman, Melamed, Turgeman, Kanaan, Gsam

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/10/15 Belgium 3-1 Israel EURO, Qualification 01/04/15 Israel 0-1 Belgium EURO, Qualification

