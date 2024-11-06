How to watch the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Bayern Munich and Benfica will be looking to recover from tough Champions League losses on matchday three as they prepare to clash at the Allianz Arena this Wednesday.

Vincent Kompany's side endured a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous European encounter, while the Portuguese side suffered a 3-1 setback on home turf against Feyenoord. Both teams will be looking to turn their fortunes around in this crucial group-stage showdown.

Bayern come into this week's Champions League clash in sizzling form, having notched three consecutive wins. They now turn their attention to a potentially challenging encounter against Benfica.

The visitors currently sit in 13th place in the Champions League standings, reflecting a fairly strong campaign so far. The Portuguese squad heads into this match with a boost in confidence after securing a 2-1 victory over Farense over the weekend. Meanwhile, the hosts have yet to hit their stride in Europe, sitting at 23rd in the Champions League table. They did, however, coast to a comfortable 3-0 win over Union Berlin in their last outing, a result they’ll aim to replicate in this upcoming fixture.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Benfica will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, ViX and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bayern Munich vs Benfica kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Benfica will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich are dealing with several sidelined players, as Sacha Boey (knee), Josip Stanisic (knee), Aleksandar Pavlovic (collarbone), and Hiroki Ito (foot) are all under medical care and unavailable for selection. However, none of these players were likely to feature in Vincent Kompany's starting XI for this clash.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane continues his remarkable form, adding two goals and an assist in Bayern’s recent victory over Union Berlin. This brings his season tally to a staggering 25 goal involvements in just 14 games, with 17 goals and five assists across all competitions.

Five of those goals have come in Bayern's three Champions League matches, making the English striker the top scorer in this year's tournament so far. Kane is expected to lead an unchanged lineup for Bayern on Wednesday as well, with Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala supporting the England skipper.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Benfica team news

On the Benfica side, manager Bruno Lage will be without Gianluca Prestianni (ankle), Leandro Barreiro (thigh), and Tiago Gouveia (shoulder). No new injuries emerged from their recent 2-1 victory over Farense. Alexander Bah was substituted at halftime, but this appeared to be a strategic switch rather than due to injury. Lage stuck with the same lineup against Farense that previously faced Feyenoord in the Champions League.

For Akturkoglu, his consolation goal against Feyenoord marked his third goal in his first three Champions League appearances for the Portuguese side, a feat only matched by Ze Carlos for a Portuguese club back in 1992-93.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Otamendi, Araujo, Carreras; Kokcu, Florentino, Aursnes; Di Maria, Pavlidis, Akturkoglu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Gomes Defenders: Carreras, Silva, Bah, Kabore, Otamendi, Beste, Araujo, Bajrami Midfielders: Aursnes, Kokcu, Barreiro, Luis, Rego, Sanches Forwards: Amdouni, Cabral, Di Maria, Pavlidis, Akturkoglu, Schjelderup, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Gouveia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 11/03/21 FC Bayern München 5-2 Benfica UEFA Champions League 10/21/21 Benfica 0-4 FC Bayern München UEFA Champions League 11/28/18 FC Bayern München 5-1 Benfica UEFA Champions League 09/20/18 Benfica 0-2 FC Bayern München UEFA Champions League 04/14/16 Benfica 2-2 FC Bayern München UEFA Champions League

