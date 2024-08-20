How to watch today's Atletico Mineiro vs San Lorenzo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico Mineiro and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Mineiro will take on San Lorenzo in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores Round-of-16 clash at the MRV Arena on Tuesday.

Alexis Cuello broke the deadlock and helped San Lorenzo take the lead in the first leg. However, Paulinho struck the equalizer to keep the contest alive heading into the second leg. The recent form of both teams has not been great. The hosts have one win in five games whereas the visitors are winless during the same period.

Atletico Mineiro vs San Lorenzo kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: MRV Arena

The match will be played at the MRV Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atletico Mineiro vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, Vix and Tubi in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Mineiro team news

Mineiro was without Mauricio Lemos for the first leg of this tie due to a muscle injury. Hulk missed out with a calf strain and Eduardo Vargas was also absent with a bruised knee - their availability is uncertain.

Atletico Mineiro predicted XI: Everson; Saravia, Battaglia, Alonso; Scarpa, Franco, Vera, Arana; Paulinho, Zaracho; Deyverson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delfim, Everson, Mendes, Átila Defenders: Lyanco, Fuchs, Júnior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Rabello, Mariano, Saravia, Rubens, Rômulo, Vitor Gabriel Midfielders: Otávio, Scarpa, Zaracho, Gomes, Vera, Bernard, Battaglia, Franco, Paulo Vitor, Robert Forwards: Hulk, Deyverson, Paulinho, Vargas, Alan Kardec, Palacios, Cadu, Alisson

San Lorenzo team news

On Tuesday, San Lorenzo were missing Malcom Braida, who is recovering from a sprained knee.

Both Manuel Insaurralde and Gaston Hernandez are sidelined with cruciate ligament injuries.

San Lorenzo predicted XI: Altamirano; Arias, Lujan, Campi, Baez; Tripichio, Remedi, Irala; Leguizamon, Cuello, Barrios.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Altamirano, López Kaleniuk, Gómez Defenders: Romaña, Campi, Tripichio, Arias, Luján Midfielders: Remedi, Sánchez, Irala, Ferreira, Blanco Forwards: Cerutti, Reali, Vombergar, Barrios, Leguizamón, Cuello, Bruera, Bustos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/08/24 San Lorenzo 1 - 1 Atlético Mineiro Copa Libertadores 09/05/18 Atlético Mineiro 0 - 0 San Lorenzo Copa Sudamericana 12/04/18 San Lorenzo 1 - 0 Atlético Mineiro Copa Sudamericana

