How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Nashville MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

This weekend, Atlanta United will welcome Nashville SC to their home turf in MLS action. The home team is eager for a win to reignite their hopes for back-to-back playoff appearances after struggling with inconsistent performances lately.

On the other hand, the visitors are languishing in 15th place in the Eastern Conference and are desperate to snap a disheartening 10-match losing streak across all competitions, seeking a way to break free from their current downturn.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 14, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

The home side will be without Tristan Muyumba due to a hip injury, which is expected to keep him out until late September. Meanwhile, Quentin Westberg is battling a head injury but is expected to make his return in the coming days.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Edwards, Williams, Hernandez; Firmino, Fortune, Slisz; Miranchuk, Thiare, Wolff

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare, Miranchuk

Nashville SC team news

Sean Davis is sidelined due to a knee injury and is anticipated to make his comeback by early October. Meanwhile, Dru Yearwood is also out of action, with a potential return expected later this month.

Lukas MacNaughton and Randall Leal are grappling with ankle and hip injuries, respectively, and are not likely to rejoin the squad until mid-September.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; Godoy, Jones; Muyi, Mukhtar, Surridge; Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco Defenders: Zimmerman, Moore, Maher, Lovitz, MacNaughton, Kallman, Washington, Gaines, Skinner Midfielders: Mukhtar, Shaffelburg, Boyd, Leal, Godoy, Perez, Yazbek, Yearwood, Davis, Anunga, Sejdic, Muyl, Jones Forwards: Surridge, Ajago, Bunbury, Pacius, Sipic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/18/24 Nashville SC 1-1 Atlanta United MLS 08/27/23 Atlanta United 4-0 Nashville SC MLS 04/29/23 Nashville SC 3-1 Atlanta United MLS 05/22/22 Nashville SC 2-2 Atlanta United MLS 05/12/22 Nashville SC 3-2 Atlanta United US Open Cup

