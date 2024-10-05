How to watch today's Atalanta vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atalanta will take on Genoa in the Serie A at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.
Atalanta are 12th in the league standings but will be hoping to draw inspiration from their mid-week win over Shakhtar. Genoa's form has been woeful, with just one win in their six league games - they will be looking to avoid what could be a third consecutive defeat.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Atalanta vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, FOX, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Atalanta vs Genoa kick-off time
|Date:
|October 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12pm ET
|Venue:
|Gewiss Stadium
The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Atalanta team news
Long-term absentees Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini are out until next year.
Marco Brescianini, defenders Berat Djimsiti and Odilon Kossounou suffered knocks during the Champions League victory on Wednesday.
Matteo Ruggeri is also unavailable due to a knee issue.
Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; De Roon, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Zappacosta; Samardzic, Lookman; Retegui
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Carnesecchi, Patricio, Rossi
|Defenders:
|Toloi, Hien, Bellanova, Kolasinac
|Midfielders:
|Sulemana, Cuadrado, Pasalic, Zaniolo, De Roon, Ederson, De Ketelaere, Samardzic, Zappacosta
|Forwards:
|Lookman, Retegui
Genoa team news
For Genoa, the absence of key midfielders Milan Badelj and Morten Frendrup will be a significant blow for manager Alberto Gilardino. They join Junior Messias, former Atalanta player Ruslan Malinovskyi, and Caleb Ekuban on the injury list.
Genoa possible XI: Gollini; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Thorsby, Bohinen, Miretti, Martin; Vitinha, Pinamonti
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leali, Sommariva, Gollini, Stolz
|Defenders:
|Martin, De Winter, Bani, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Vasquez, Marcandalli, Matturro, Zanoli, Ahanor
|Midfielders:
|Thorsby, Bohinen, Miretti, Kasa, Accornero, Masini
|Forwards:
|Vitinha, Gudmundsoon, Ekhator, Ankeye
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|11/02/24
|Genoa 1 - 4 Atalanta
|Serie A
|22/10/23
|Atalanta 2 - 0 Genoa
|Serie A
|13/03/22
|Atalanta 0 - 0 Genoa
|Serie A
|22/12/21
|Genoa 0 - 0 Atalanta
|Serie A
|15/05/21
|Genoa 3 - 4 Atalanta
|Serie A