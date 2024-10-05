How to watch today's Atalanta vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will take on Genoa in the Serie A at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Atalanta are 12th in the league standings but will be hoping to draw inspiration from their mid-week win over Shakhtar. Genoa's form has been woeful, with just one win in their six league games - they will be looking to avoid what could be a third consecutive defeat.

How to watch Atalanta vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, FOX, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atalanta vs Genoa kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12pm ET Venue: Gewiss Stadium

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Long-term absentees Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini are out until next year.

Marco Brescianini, defenders Berat Djimsiti and Odilon Kossounou suffered knocks during the Champions League victory on Wednesday.

Matteo Ruggeri is also unavailable due to a knee issue.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; De Roon, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Zappacosta; Samardzic, Lookman; Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Patricio, Rossi Defenders: Toloi, Hien, Bellanova, Kolasinac Midfielders: Sulemana, Cuadrado, Pasalic, Zaniolo, De Roon, Ederson, De Ketelaere, Samardzic, Zappacosta Forwards: Lookman, Retegui

Genoa team news

For Genoa, the absence of key midfielders Milan Badelj and Morten Frendrup will be a significant blow for manager Alberto Gilardino. They join Junior Messias, former Atalanta player Ruslan Malinovskyi, and Caleb Ekuban on the injury list.

Genoa possible XI: Gollini; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Thorsby, Bohinen, Miretti, Martin; Vitinha, Pinamonti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leali, Sommariva, Gollini, Stolz Defenders: Martin, De Winter, Bani, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Vasquez, Marcandalli, Matturro, Zanoli, Ahanor Midfielders: Thorsby, Bohinen, Miretti, Kasa, Accornero, Masini Forwards: Vitinha, Gudmundsoon, Ekhator, Ankeye

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/02/24 Genoa 1 - 4 Atalanta Serie A 22/10/23 Atalanta 2 - 0 Genoa Serie A 13/03/22 Atalanta 0 - 0 Genoa Serie A 22/12/21 Genoa 0 - 0 Atalanta Serie A 15/05/21 Genoa 3 - 4 Atalanta Serie A

