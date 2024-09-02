How to watch today's Angel City vs Chicago Red Stars NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Chicago Red Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Chicago Red Stars (7-8-2, 23 points) are eager to build momentum as they wrap up their two-game road stretch against Angel City FC (5-9-3, 18 points) on Monday.

With the NWSL playoff race intensifying and the 2024 season winding down, both Chicago and Angel City are fully aware of the stakes, currently occupying seventh and ninth place in the league standings, respectively.

Chicago is just inside the playoff zone and could create some breathing room with a victory, but Angel City won’t easily surrender three points on home turf, as a win could push them above the postseason cut.

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Angel City FC vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Angel City FC enters this matchup brimming with confidence following their 2-1 triumph over San Diego Wave on the road. In that contest, 19-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson stole the spotlight, netting both winning goals. She became only the second teenager in NWSL history to score multiple goals in a single match, solidifying her status as a rising talent.

Former Red Stars forward Christen Press is finally back in the squad and could feature here in some capacity.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Reid, Gorden, G. Thompson; Dougherty Howard, Rodriguez; Fuller, Emslie, A. Thompson; Leroux

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Chicago Red Stars team news

Red Stars head coach Lorne Donaldson mentioned in his pre-match media session that he anticipates leading goal-scorer Mallory Swanson being fit to play in some capacity against Angel City on Sunday. Swanson missed her initial return match due to illness after clinching a Gold Medal at the Summer Olympics, delaying her re-entry into Chicago's lineup.

Donaldson stated that Swanson will be "available, whether that means starting or finishing, but she'll be ready" for the clash with Angel City.

Chicago Red Stars possible XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood, Schneider Defenders: Staab, Kuikka, Milazzo, Rall, Feller, Biegalski, Malham, Anderson Midfielders: Roccaro, Bianchi, Curran, Nesbeth, Griffith, Jones, Franklin, Bike Forwards: Av. Cook, Joseph, Swanson, Groom, Gomes, Al. Cook, Schlegel, Hocking

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/04/24 Chicago Red Stars 0-0 Angel City FC NWSL 18/09/23 Chicago Red Stars 2-2 Angel City FC NWSL 06/06/23 Angel City FC 1-2 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 03/10/22 Chicago Red Stars 2-0 Angel City FC NWSL 15/08/22 Angel City FC 1-0 Chicago Red Stars NWSL

