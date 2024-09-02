This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Christen Press Angel City 2024USA TODAY Sports
NWSL
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Angel City vs Chicago Red Stars NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Chicago Red Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Chicago Red Stars (7-8-2, 23 points) are eager to build momentum as they wrap up their two-game road stretch against Angel City FC (5-9-3, 18 points) on Monday.

With the NWSL playoff race intensifying and the 2024 season winding down, both Chicago and Angel City are fully aware of the stakes, currently occupying seventh and ninth place in the league standings, respectively.

Chicago is just inside the playoff zone and could create some breathing room with a victory, but Angel City won’t easily surrender three points on home turf, as a win could push them above the postseason cut.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Angel City FC vs Chicago Red Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Angel City FC vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time

Date:Monday, September 2, 2024
Kick-off time:4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT
Venue:BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Angel City FC enters this matchup brimming with confidence following their 2-1 triumph over San Diego Wave on the road. In that contest, 19-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson stole the spotlight, netting both winning goals. She became only the second teenager in NWSL history to score multiple goals in a single match, solidifying her status as a rising talent.

Former Red Stars forward Christen Press is finally back in the squad and could feature here in some capacity.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Reid, Gorden, G. Thompson; Dougherty Howard, Rodriguez; Fuller, Emslie, A. Thompson; Leroux

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson
Defenders:Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy
Midfielders:Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond
Forwards:Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Chicago Red Stars team news

Red Stars head coach Lorne Donaldson mentioned in his pre-match media session that he anticipates leading goal-scorer Mallory Swanson being fit to play in some capacity against Angel City on Sunday. Swanson missed her initial return match due to illness after clinching a Gold Medal at the Summer Olympics, delaying her re-entry into Chicago's lineup.

Donaldson stated that Swanson will be "available, whether that means starting or finishing, but she'll be ready" for the clash with Angel City.

Chicago Red Stars possible XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Naeher, Wood, Schneider
Defenders:Staab, Kuikka, Milazzo, Rall, Feller, Biegalski, Malham, Anderson
Midfielders:Roccaro, Bianchi, Curran, Nesbeth, Griffith, Jones, Franklin, Bike
Forwards:Av. Cook, Joseph, Swanson, Groom, Gomes, Al. Cook, Schlegel, Hocking

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
14/04/24Chicago Red Stars 0-0 Angel City FCNWSL
18/09/23Chicago Red Stars 2-2 Angel City FCNWSL
06/06/23Angel City FC 1-2 Chicago Red StarsNWSL
03/10/22Chicago Red Stars 2-0 Angel City FCNWSL
15/08/22Angel City FC 1-0 Chicago Red StarsNWSL

Useful links

