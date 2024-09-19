How to watch today's America Femenil vs Santa Fe Femenil CONCACAF W Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch and stream the CONCACAF W Champions Cup game between America Femenil and Santa Fe Femenil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

America Femenil will take on Santa Fe Femenil as the 2024 CONCACAF W Champions Cup matchday 3 action continues on Thursday.

América Femenil come into this contest off the back of a historic 7-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps W, but unfortunately fell to a 3-1 loss in their visit to the Portland Thorns.

Santa Fe de Panamá, meanwhile, lost both of their matches against San Diego Wave and Vancouver Whitecaps, both of which were played at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

America Femenil vs Santa Fe Femenil kick-off time

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The game will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, in Mexico City, Mexico.

How to watch America Femenil vs Santa Fe online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup game between Club America and Santa Fe will be available to watch and stream live on ESPN+, Paramount+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, and CBS Sports Golazo.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

America Femenil vs Santa Fe Team news & squads

America Femenil team news

América Femenil is expected to field a strong lineup, but specific injury updates have not been disclosed. Key players will likely include midfielder Irene Guerrero, who has been a standout with two goals in this competition, Scarlett Camberos and striker Palacios, both of whom have been regularly amongst the goals throughout the season so far.

Club America Femenil possible XI: Panos; Enciso, Ki. Rodriguez, Zuazua, Luna; Antonio, Hernandez; Guerrero, Luebbert; Camberos, Palacios

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paños, Velasco, Díaz, Ortiz Defenders: Gutiérrez, Okeke, Hernandez, Enciso, Luna, Orejel, Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Cadena, Carmona Midfielders: Guerrero, Camberos, Luebbert, Avilez, Zuazua, Mauleon, Saldivar, Antonio, Cuevas, Granados, Ramírez Forwards: Palacios

Santa Fe team news

Santa Fe FC is the reigning champion of Panama's professional women's league, having recently secured the Central American title with an impressive 4-0 victory over Alianza FC in the Copa Interclubes Femenina UNCAF 2024.

A key player for Santa Fe is Karla Rivas, whose speed and finishing skills make her a significant attacking threat. Her ability to capitalize on scoring chances will be crucial for the team's success. Another forward to watch is Alison Onodera, who possesses the agility and skill to penetrate opposing defenses effectively.

Santa Fe predicted XI: Bailey; Jurado, Murillo, Delgado, Hernandez; Gonzalez, Lee, Largo; Rivas, Onodera, Marquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bailey, Canto, López Defenders: Pinzón, Delgado, Madrid, Jurado, Murillo, Hernández, Tejera, Serna Midfielders: Gonzalez, Lee, Rojas, Largo, Magallón, Guevara Forwards: Onodera, Rivas, Santos Pinzon, Márquez, Vallejos, Tejada

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these two sides in all competitions.

