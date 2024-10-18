How to watch today's Alaves vs Real Valladolid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Valladolid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams struggling to find their rhythm face off in La Liga on Friday evening, as Alaves host Real Valladolid at Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Deportivo Alaves come into this one off the back of a 3-0 home drubbing at the hands of Barcelona, while Real Valladolid recently suffered a narrow 2-1 home loss to Rayo Vallecano on October 5.

Both teams are on a three-game losing streak in La Liga. Alaves currently sit in 13th place with 10 points from their first nine games, whereas Real Valladolid find themselves down in 19th, managing just five points over the same stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Real Valladolid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Valladolid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Valladolid kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mendizorroza

La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Valladolid will be played at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Friday, October 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves team news

Alaves head into Friday's clash without any reported injury issues, which means head coach Luis Garcia Plaza might have the luxury of a full squad to select from when they take on Real Valladolid.

Despite the heavy defeat to Barcelona in their last match, the manager is likely to stick with most of his lineup, although there could be a tweak in the attacking department, with Kike Garcia possibly coming in to replace Toni Martinez.

Carlos Vicente, who has already scored twice from a wide position this season, is expected to retain his place in the starting XI, while Stoichkov should continue to operate in the number 10 role for the home team.

Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Abqar, Mourino, Sanchez; Guevara, Blanco; Vicente, Stoichkov, Rebbach; Kike Garcia

Real Valladolid team news

As for Real Valladolid, Cesar de la Hoz has been ruled out, while both Javi Sanchez and Cenk Ozkacar are doubtful due to foot and hamstring injuries, respectively. The duo will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the upcoming match.

Moreover, Lucas Rosa received a crucial yellow card in the recent encounter with Rayo Vallecano, meaning the visitors will need to make a switch at left-back for Friday's game.

Raul Moro, the team's top scorer in the league this season with two goals, is likely to return to the starting lineup against Alaves, possibly replacing Darwin Machis.

Real Valladolid possible XI: Hein; Perez, Bah, Torres, Chasco; Martin, Comert, Amallah; Ndiaye, Latasa, Moro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ferreira, Hein, Aceves Defenders: L. Perez, Torres, J. Sanchez, Boyomo, Comert, Rosa Midfielders: Meseguer, K. Perez, De la Hoz, Machis, Juric, Amallah, Chuki Forwards: Sylla, Andre, I. Sanchez, Moro, Latasa, Biuk, Ndiaye, Kenedy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/05/23 Deportivo Alavés 1-0 Real Valladolid Copa del Rey 02/06/21 Deportivo Alavés 1-0 Real Valladolid LaLiga 10/25/20 Real Valladolid 0-2 Deportivo Alavés LaLiga 07/04/20 Real Valladolid 1-0 Deportivo Alavés LaLiga 11/09/19 Deportivo Alavés 3-0 Real Valladolid LaLiga

