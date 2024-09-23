How to watch today's Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr King's Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the King Cup match between Al Hazem and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Hazm in the King Cup of Champions Round of 32 at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Monday.

Boosted by Cristiano Ronaldo's goal, Al-Nassr recently dominated Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Last season, the Knights of Najd reached the King Cup of Champions final but fell short against Al Hilal, who clinched the title in the decisive match. This time around, they aim to secure a consecutive spot in the final, but first, they must overcome Al-Hazm in their upcoming showdown.

Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:35 am ET/ 08:35 am PT Venue: King Abdullah Sports Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hazem and Al-Nassr will be played at King Abdullah Sports Stadium in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 11:35 am ET/ 08:35 am PT on Monday, September 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Hazem team news

Al-Hazem can take comfort in their squad's fitness, as there are currently no reported injuries.

Al Hazem possible XI: Zaied; Rashid, Gaari, Dakheel, Aazmi; Yami, Khaibary, Sayyali; Yoda, Al Shammari; Gano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zaied, Al-Tekrouni Defenders: Gaari, Al-Absi, Al-Nakhli, Al-Azmi, Al-Dakheel, Al Mhemaid, Al-Shaeri, Al Duhayan Midfielders: Albu, Yoda, Traoré, Issa, Al-Sayyali, Al-Samtai, Al-Habashi, Al Duwaihi, Al-Khaibary, Al Saedi, Al Darwish, Al Maqadi Forwards: Gano, Hamzaoui, Al-Shammari, Al-Mutairi, Al-Shamrani, Sharahili

Al Nassr FC team news

Injuries and suspensions were the Achilles' heel for the Knights of Najd last season, with numerous players spending extended periods on the sidelines. This year started on a similar note when Al Najei suffered a cruciate ligament tear in the opening match against Al Raed, which will likely keep him out for most of the campaign. Fortunately, the team has largely dodged additional setbacks, barring a minor hiccup with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese shot-stopper was sidelined by a viral illness, causing him to miss the AFC Champions League clash against Al Shorta. However, on a positive note, he returned to action and found the net against Al Ettifaq yesterday. While his health is no longer a concern, it’s still uncertain whether Al Nassr will field him in tomorrow’s match. Additionally, reports suggest that Marcelo Brozovic and Al Lajami remain unfit and are expected to miss out. Meanwhile, Nawaf Al Aqidi might be preferred in goal over Beto.

Al Nassr possible XI: Al Aqidi; Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Al Najdi; Khaibari, Otavio; Angelo, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/29/24 Al-Nassr 4-4 Al Hazem Saudi Pro League 09/02/23 Al Hazem 1-5 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 06/23/22 Al Hazem 1-4 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 12/26/21 Al-Nassr 2-1 Al Hazem Saudi Pro League 02/22/20 Al Hazem 0-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

