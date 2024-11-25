How to watch today's Al-Gharafa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Gharafa and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Gharafa will welcome Al-Nassr to Al Bayt Stadium on Monday for an AFC Champions League Elite showdown.

The home side currently occupy sixth place in the Group B standings, having earned just four points from their four outings. In their most recent clash, Al-Gharafa played out a 1-1 stalemate against Persepolis from Iran. After conceding early in the second half, Qatar international Ahmed Al Ganehi stepped off the bench to restore parity shortly thereafter.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Al-Nassr sit in third place with 10 points from four matches. The visitors trail leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli by just two points and could vault to the summit with a victory in this encounter. Despite recent struggles on the domestic front, the Knights of Najd will aim to carry their impressive continental form forward. In their last Champions League fixture, they delivered a commanding 5-1 triumph over reigning champions Al-Ain.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al-Gharafa vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ (sign up for a 7-day free-trial) in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al-Gharafa vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Monday, November 25, with kick-off at 9 am EDT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al-Gharafa team news

Al-Gharafa will approach the clash brimming with confidence following their commanding 3-1 victory over Al-Wakrah SC in the Qatar Stars League 2024-25 on Friday.

The Qatari side secured a vital three points thanks to goals from Ahmed Al Ganehi and Joselu, along with an unfortunate own goal by Lucas Mendes.

Al Nassr FC team news

Al-Nassr have just one player out with an injury in the form of Sami Al-Najei, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season having undergone cruciate ligament surgery.

Led by their talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo, the Knights of Najd hammered Al Ain FC 5-1 in their last game in the continental club football competition.

Anderson Talisca netted a brace while Ronaldo, Wesley and an own goal from Fabio Cardoso powered Al-Nassr to a massive win.

Talisca has been the main man for the hosts in recent weeks, and he will be hoping to get back on the scoresheet when he starts in the attacking quartet alongside Sadio Mane, Ronaldo, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links