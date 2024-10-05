How to watch today's Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal are set for a crucial showdown in the Saudi Pro League this weekend, with the home side determined to narrow the gap on the league leaders. Currently, Al-Ahli find themselves in seventh place after their first five matches.

Eager to make a statement, the hosts will face the reigning champions Al-Hilal, having secured seven points from their five games with a mixed record of two victories, one draw, and two defeats. They'll be keen to turn things around and prove their credentials in this high-profile encounter.

Meanwhile, the visitors, brimming with confidence, are dominating the league standings. The Blue Waves have collected maximum points from their five matches, continuing their impressive unbeaten run across all competitions and setting the pace at the top of the table.

How to watch Al Ahli vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fox Soccer Plus.

Al Ahli vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal will be played at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT on Saturday, October 5, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Ahli team news

The hosts will once again be without duo of long-term midfield absentees Abdullah Otayf (ligament injury) and Mohammed Al-Majhad (knee issue) for this fixture.

Ivan Toney has been a standout player for Al-Ahli, contributing to four goals since his debut. His partnership with Firmino will be crucial as the hosts aim to penetrate Al-Hilal's formidable defense.

Al-Ahli must also tread carefully with Ziyad Al Johani, who is one yellow card away from suspension, making his discipline vital for maintaining their midfield depth.

Al-Ahli possible XI: Al Sanbi; Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Al Amar; Al Johani, Kessie; Mahrez, Firmino, Veiga; Toney.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Sanbi, Abdoh Defenders: Ibanez, Sulaiman, Al-Hurayji, Al-Hamad, Majrashi, Demiral, Balobaid, Hamed Midfielders: Mahrez, Al-Nabit, Al-Rashidi, Veiga, Al-Johani, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Asmari, Kessie Forwards: Firmino, Al-Buraikan, Darisi, Toney

Al Hilal team news

For the Blue Waves, Aleksandar Mitrovic, the league's top-scorer with eight goals this season, has consistently shown his ability to swing matches in his team's favor, and he’ll be eager to make his mark again.

The visitors will continue to miss Neymar, who remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury and is expected to return by the end of October.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi, Lodi; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves; Malcom, Leonardo, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Abu Rasen Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Otaibi, Abdulhamid, Al-Tambakti, Al-Yami Midfielders: Neves, Al-Qahtani, Al-Juwayr, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari, M. Al-Zaid, S. Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrovic, Radif, Al-Ghamil, Malcom, Michael, Al-Hamdan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/13/24 Al-Hilal 1 (4)-1 (4) Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 05/06/24 Al-Ahli 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 10/27/23 Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 03/18/22 Al-Hilal 4-2 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 10/29/21 Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

