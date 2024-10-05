+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Al-Ahli SFC v Al-Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Saudi Pro League
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal are set for a crucial showdown in the Saudi Pro League this weekend, with the home side determined to narrow the gap on the league leaders. Currently, Al-Ahli find themselves in seventh place after their first five matches.

Eager to make a statement, the hosts will face the reigning champions Al-Hilal, having secured seven points from their five games with a mixed record of two victories, one draw, and two defeats. They'll be keen to turn things around and prove their credentials in this high-profile encounter.

Meanwhile, the visitors, brimming with confidence, are dominating the league standings. The Blue Waves have collected maximum points from their five matches, continuing their impressive unbeaten run across all competitions and setting the pace at the top of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Ahli vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Ahli vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date:Saturday, October 5, 2024
Kick-off time:2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT
Venue:King Abdullah Sports City

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal will be played at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT on Saturday, October 5, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Ahli team news

The hosts will once again be without duo of long-term midfield absentees Abdullah Otayf (ligament injury) and Mohammed Al-Majhad (knee issue) for this fixture.

Ivan Toney has been a standout player for Al-Ahli, contributing to four goals since his debut. His partnership with Firmino will be crucial as the hosts aim to penetrate Al-Hilal's formidable defense.

Al-Ahli must also tread carefully with Ziyad Al Johani, who is one yellow card away from suspension, making his discipline vital for maintaining their midfield depth.

Al-Ahli possible XI: Al Sanbi; Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Al Amar; Al Johani, Kessie; Mahrez, Firmino, Veiga; Toney.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mendy, Al-Sanbi, Abdoh
Defenders:Ibanez, Sulaiman, Al-Hurayji, Al-Hamad, Majrashi, Demiral, Balobaid, Hamed
Midfielders:Mahrez, Al-Nabit, Al-Rashidi, Veiga, Al-Johani, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Asmari, Kessie
Forwards:Firmino, Al-Buraikan, Darisi, Toney

Al Hilal team news

For the Blue Waves, Aleksandar Mitrovic, the league's top-scorer with eight goals this season, has consistently shown his ability to swing matches in his team's favor, and he’ll be eager to make his mark again.

The visitors will continue to miss Neymar, who remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury and is expected to return by the end of October.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi, Lodi; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves; Malcom, Leonardo, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Abu Rasen
Defenders:Al-Breik, Koulibaly, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Otaibi, Abdulhamid, Al-Tambakti, Al-Yami
Midfielders:Neves, Al-Qahtani, Al-Juwayr, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari, M. Al-Zaid, S. Al-Zaid
Forwards:Mitrovic, Radif, Al-Ghamil, Malcom, Michael, Al-Hamdan

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
08/13/24Al-Hilal 1 (4)-1 (4) Al-AhliSaudi Super Cup
05/06/24Al-Ahli 1-1 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
10/27/23Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-AhliSaudi Pro League
03/18/22Al-Hilal 4-2 Al-AhliSaudi Pro League
10/29/21Al-Ahli vs Al-HilalSaudi Pro League

Useful links

