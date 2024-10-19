How to watch today's AC Milan vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan are looking to establish some rhythm as they welcome Udinese for a Serie A showdown on Saturday.

The recent international break likely came at the right time for Milan, who were starting to hit a rocky stretch following back-to-back losses. They first fell 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, followed by a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina in their last league outing.

Fortunately for AC Milan, both of those losses were away games, as they’ve enjoyed stronger form at the San Siro. Paulo Fonseca's side has clinched victory in their last two home matches in Serie A, including a commanding 3-0 triumph over Lecce in their most recent home fixture.

Udinese, meanwhile, enter this clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Lecce, thanks to a second-half goal from Jordan Zemura. Despite the win, Udinese have also shown some inconsistency of late, with two wins and two losses from their past four games.

Under the guidance of Kosta Runjaic, they've managed just one victory in their last three Serie A away matches and were handed a 3-0 defeat by Roma in their previous road game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Udinese kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue: San Siro

The match will be played at the San Siro on Saturday, October 19, 2024, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Davide Calabria, and Marco Sportiello have returned to full training for AC Milan, though the team still faces several key absences. Samuel Chukwueze, Davide Calabria, and Loftus-Cheek remain sidelined with injuries, while Theo Hernandez will miss this weekend's fixture due to a two-match suspension.

Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi aren't expected to rejoin the squad until early 2025. The Rossoneri will likely keep their attacking duo of Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham in action.

Christian Pulisic has been a standout performer for AC Milan this season, having found the net in five of his last six appearances, making him a key player to watch in Saturday's match.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Thiaw, Royal; Reijnders, Fofana; Leao, Pulisic, Morata; Abraham

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Torriani Defenders: Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah, Pulisic Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Udinese team news

Udinese will continue to miss Martin Payero, Alexis Sanchez, and Gérard Deulofeu, who are still out with injuries. Keinan Davis is likely to get the nod upfront alongside Lorenzo Lucca, while Jaka Bijol is expected to anchor the defense.

Lucca has been a standout for Udinese lately, finding the net in two of his last three appearances.

Udinese possible XI: Okoye; Toure, Bijol, Kabasele; Zemura, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstrom, Zarraga, Ehizibue; Davis, Lucca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okoye, Piana, Sava, Padelli Defenders: Abankwah, Kamara, Palma, Ehizibue, Ebosse, Kabasele, Bijol, Kristensen, Giannetti, Zemura, Guessand, Modesto, Toure Midfielders: Payero, Zarraga, Lovric, Atta, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Pejisic Forwards: Davis, Thauvin, Lucca, Bravo, Brenner, Pizarro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/21/24 Udinese 2-3 AC Milan Serie A 11/05/23 AC Milan 0-1 Udinese Serie A 03/19/23 Udinese 3-1 AC Milan Serie A 08/13/22 AC Milan 4-2 Udinese Serie A 02/25/22 AC Milan 1-1 Udinese Serie A

Useful links