How to watch today's AC Milan vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to conclude a lacklustre year on a positive note, AC Milan and Roma will square off under the lights at San Siro on Sunday night in their final clash of 2024.

Paulo Fonseca finds himself in the hot seat as AC Milan's head coach. His appointment over the summer was met with scepticism from the Rossoneri faithful, and with the seven-time European champions languishing outside the top seven in Serie A, those doubts have only grown louder.

Over on the Roma bench, Claudio Ranieri came out of retirement during November's international break to steady the ship. The veteran tactician replaced Ivan Juric, who himself had taken over just a month earlier after club legend Daniele De Rossi was shown the door. Under Ranieri's watch, the Giallorossi have shown signs of improvement, clawing their way out of a genuine relegation battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The match will be played at the San Siro on Sunday, December 29, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Milan's lengthy injury list could be set to shrink, though it remains uncertain whether key players will recover in time for Sunday's fixture.

Christian Pulisic has resumed individual training and may be fit enough for a spot on the bench, while both Ismael Bennacer and Luka Jovic have returned to full training.

However, the Rossoneri will be without several key players, including Rafael Leao, Yunus Musah, Noah Okafor, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Former Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi is also unavailable, while Theo Hernandez, dropped amid swirling rumors about his future, is hoping for a recall to the starting XI.

Roma team news

In stark contrast, Roma have a much cleaner bill of health, with Bryan Cristante the only confirmed absentee due to a setback in his recovery from an ankle issue.

Given the team's recent resurgence, Claudio Ranieri may choose to stick with a winning formula. Milan loanee Alexis Saelemaekers could retain his spot on the right flank, while former Rossoneri star Stephan El Shaarawy is expected to provide support for Paulo Dybala in attack.

No active player boasts a better record of Serie A goal contributions against Milan than Dybala, who has been involved in 12 goals against the Rossoneri.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links