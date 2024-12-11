How to watch today's AC Milan vs Red Star Belgrade Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between AC Milan and Red Star Belgrade, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will aim to notch their fourth consecutive Champions League victory when they host Red Star Belgrade at the iconic San Siro on Wednesday night.

After stumbling out of the gates with two defeats in their opening league phase matches, the Rossoneri have hit their stride with three straight wins. The highlight of their resurgence came on matchday four, as they secured an impressive 3-1 triumph on the road against Real Madrid.

These back-to-back successes have put the seven-time European champions in a strong position to advance to the knockout rounds. A victory this week would firmly secure their spot among the top 24 teams. Paulo Fonseca's men, however, head into this clash after a tough 2-1 loss against Serie A leaders Atalanta, a result that left them seventh in the domestic standings.

On the flip side, Red Star Belgrade finally got their Champions League campaign off the ground with a stunning 5-1 demolition of VfB Stuttgart in their last outing.

Domestically, Vladan Milojevic's side has been nearly untouchable, racking up 16 wins in 17 Serbian Super Liga matches. This exceptional run of form has propelled them to a commanding 12-point lead over arch-rivals Partizan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Red Star Belgrade online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), this match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, ViX and CBS Sports Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Red Star Belgrade kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League San Siro

The match will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday, December 11, with kick-off at 3 pm ET or 12 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

In what can only be described as a big injury blow for AC Milan, USMNT star Christian Pulisic will miss this Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade due to a calf injury after he was forced off the pitch during the 2-1 loss to Atalanta. The American winger, who has scored eight times and set up five more in 20 appearances in all competitions this season and is a key part of Milan's attack under Paulo Fonseca, joins Alessandro Florenzi (cruciate ligament), Ismael Bennacer (calf), and Luka Jovic (groin) on the Rossoneri's growing injury list.

Red Star Belgrade team news

The Serbian champions boast a promising squad but are not without setbacks. Omri Glazer, the Israeli international goalkeeper, and key attacker Peter Olayinka are both unavailable for this week's showdown. Meanwhile, Silas Katompa Mvumpa has been a standout performer for Red Star Belgrade, finding the net in each of their last two Champions League matches. The DR Congo forward could make an impact at the San Siro this midweek.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

