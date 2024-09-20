How to watch today's Verona vs Torino Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Verona and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Verona will take on Torino in a Serie A fixture at the M. A. Bentegodi Stadium on Friday.

Torino are one of only five teams who have remained unbeaten after the first four rounds this season. They have eight points whereas Verona have six after having managed to win two out of their first four fixtures.

How to watch Verona vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Verona vs Torino kick-off time

Date: September 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET Venue: M. A. Bentegodi Stadium

The match will be played at the M. A. Bentegodi Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Verona team news

Verona coach Paolo Zanetti faces several injury concerns ahead of Friday's match.

Ondrej Duda and Martin Frese doubtful and Moroccan midfielder Abdou Harroui needs a late fitness test.

Suat Serdar and Juan Manuel Cruz have already been ruled out.

Hellas Verona possible XI: Montipo; Daniliuc, Coppola, Dawidowicz; Tchatchoua, Belahyane, Silva, Lazovic; Suslov, Kastanos; Tengstedt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipò, Chiesa, Perilli, Berardi Defenders: Dawidowicz, Faraoni, Tchatchoua, Coppola, Magnani, Ghilardi, Ceccherini, Okou, Nwanege, Corradi Midfielders: Lazovic, Mitrovic, Suslov, Kastanos, Mboula, Hrustić, Belahyane, Cissè, Silva, Gómez Forwards: Tengstedt, Tavsan, Mosquera, Rocha Livramento, Flakus Bosilj, Ajayi

Torino team news

For Torino, Mergim Vojvoda and long-term absentee Perr Schuurs will be unavailable.

Saul Coco is a doubt due to a muscular issue. As a result, Sebastian Walukiewicz and Guillermo Maripan may be called upon to fill in the back three for the visitors.

Torino predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Walukiewicz, Maripan, Masina; Lazaro, Ricci, Linetty, Ilic, Sosa; Adams, Zapata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paleari, Milinković-Savić, Donnarumma Defenders: Bayeye, Masina, Sazonov, Bellanova, Dembélé, Krzyżanowski Midfielders: Ilić, Vlašić, Lazaro, İlkhan, Ricci, Horváth, Tameze, Gineitis, Linetty Forwards: Karamoh, Sanabria, Pellegri, Adams, Zapata

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/05/24 Verona 1 - 2 Torino Serie A 02/10/23 Torino 0 - 0 Verona Serie A 14/05/23 Verona 0 - 1 Torino Serie A 04/01/23 Torino 1 - 1 Verona Serie A 14/05/22 Verona 0 - 1 Torino Serie A

