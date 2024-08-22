How to watch today's Belgrano vs Athletico Paranaense Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Belgrano will take on Athletico Paranaense in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana Round-of-16 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Thursday.
Erick Carvalho and Christian Cardoso scored to help Athletico Paranaense claim a 2-1 lead in the first leg. Belgrano have their task cut out to overcome that deficit and get back into the contest but they will be hoping to make the home advantage count.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Belgrano vs Athletico Paranaense kick-off time
|Date:
|August 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm ET
|Venue:
|Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium
The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Belgrano vs Athletico Paranaense online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Fanatiz
|beIN SPORTS
|ViX
|beIN SPORTS Connect
|Tubi
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, Vix and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Belgrano team news
Last Thursday, Belgrano were missing Matias Daniele due to a knee problem.
Matias Marin, Ulises Sanchez and Lucas Passerini were out with cruciate ligament tears and will remain unavailable for selection.
Belgrano predicted XI: Chicco; Moreno, Rebola, Meriano; Barinaga, Longo, Quignon, Rolon, Reyna; Jara, Chavarria.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicentini, Strumia, Chicco
|Defenders:
|Novaretti, Diarte, Barinaga, Rébola, Meriano, Oliver, Ibacache, Moreno
|Midfielders:
|Longo, García, Pereira, Cravero, Rojas, Castro
|Forwards:
|Bordagaray, Reyna, Jara, Chavarría
Athletico Paranaense team news
Athletico were without Pablo, who is expected to be out for a few more weeks with a muscle strain, in the first leg.
Leo Linck made an earlier-than-anticipated return from an ankle injury and played the full match in goal.
Athletico Paranaense predicted XI: Linck; Erick, Rocha, Heleno, Esquivel; Christian, Fernandinho, Ze Vitor; Cuello, Mastriani, Canobbio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Linck, Mycael, Soares
|Defenders:
|Rocha, Fernando, Gamarra, Madson, Godoy, Esquivel, Heleno, Belezi, Patrick
|Midfielders:
|Gabriel, Fernandinho, Nikão, Felipinho, Erick, Zapelli, Zé Vitor, Cruz, Riquelme, Christian
|Forwards:
|Di Yorio, Mastriani, Canobbio, Julimar, Cuello, Arriagada, Viana, Emersonn
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 2024
|Athletico 2-1 Belgrano
|Copa Sudamericana