How to watch today's Belgrano vs Athletico Paranaense Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Belgrano and Athletico Paranaense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgrano will take on Athletico Paranaense in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana Round-of-16 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Thursday.

Erick Carvalho and Christian Cardoso scored to help Athletico Paranaense claim a 2-1 lead in the first leg. Belgrano have their task cut out to overcome that deficit and get back into the contest but they will be hoping to make the home advantage count.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Belgrano vs Athletico Paranaense kick-off time

Date: August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium

The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Belgrano vs Athletico Paranaense online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, Vix and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Belgrano team news

Last Thursday, Belgrano were missing Matias Daniele due to a knee problem.

Matias Marin, Ulises Sanchez and Lucas Passerini were out with cruciate ligament tears and will remain unavailable for selection.

Belgrano predicted XI: Chicco; Moreno, Rebola, Meriano; Barinaga, Longo, Quignon, Rolon, Reyna; Jara, Chavarria.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicentini, Strumia, Chicco Defenders: Novaretti, Diarte, Barinaga, Rébola, Meriano, Oliver, Ibacache, Moreno Midfielders: Longo, García, Pereira, Cravero, Rojas, Castro Forwards: Bordagaray, Reyna, Jara, Chavarría

Athletico Paranaense team news

Athletico were without Pablo, who is expected to be out for a few more weeks with a muscle strain, in the first leg.

Leo Linck made an earlier-than-anticipated return from an ankle injury and played the full match in goal.

Athletico Paranaense predicted XI: Linck; Erick, Rocha, Heleno, Esquivel; Christian, Fernandinho, Ze Vitor; Cuello, Mastriani, Canobbio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Linck, Mycael, Soares Defenders: Rocha, Fernando, Gamarra, Madson, Godoy, Esquivel, Heleno, Belezi, Patrick Midfielders: Gabriel, Fernandinho, Nikão, Felipinho, Erick, Zapelli, Zé Vitor, Cruz, Riquelme, Christian Forwards: Di Yorio, Mastriani, Canobbio, Julimar, Cuello, Arriagada, Viana, Emersonn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2024 Athletico 2-1 Belgrano Copa Sudamericana

