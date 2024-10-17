How to watch today's Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

After the Washington Capitals (1-1 in the Metropolitan Division) ended one powerhouse's undefeated streak, they’ll aim to repeat the feat on Thursday night.

The Capitals will look to halt the visiting Dallas Stars (4-0 in the Central Division) from achieving their first 5-0-0 season start in 18 years. Tuesday saw Vegas arrive in Washington unbeaten at 3-0-0, only to leave with a 4-2 defeat.

Washington faces an uphill battle, currently winless in their last five encounters with Dallas (0-3-2). The Capitals have also gone 0-2-3 against the Stars at home since their 4-3 triumph back in March 2018.

Meanwhile, Dallas preserved its spotless record with a hard-fought 3-2 shootout victory over San Jose on Tuesday.

Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Date Thursday, October 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: Victory+, MNMT

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live commentary of Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars

Audio stream: SiriusXM

Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars team news

Washington Capitals team news & key players

Superstar captain Alex Ovechkin tallied two assists, reaching 700 for his career, while Tom Wilson netted his second goal of the season as the Capitals bounced back from their 5-3 season-opening loss to New Jersey in their last game. Last season, Dylan Strome was a standout for Washington with 40 assists and 27 goals, totaling 67 points across 82 games. John Carlson also contributed significantly, posting 10 goals and 42 assists for a 52-point season.

Charlie Lindgren may be back in net for Washington after making 28 saves on 32 shots against New Jersey in the opener.

Dallas Stars team news & key players

Despite their impressive start, the Stars acknowledge room for improvement. While Dallas has successfully killed 13 of 14 penalties across four games, their power play has struggled, converting just 1 of 13 chances, and turnovers were costly on Tuesday.

Mason Marchment has been a bright spot, tallying two goals and three assists so far this season, a stat line he also matches across five career games against Washington.

Jake Oettinger made 25 saves against San Jose, advancing to 3-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average this season. Oettinger has also dominated Washington in prior meetings, boasting a 1.73 GAA and .950 save percentage, winning all four starts. However, Stars backup Casey DeSmith might be in line for the start on Thursday after a stellar 25-save shutout in their 2-0 win over Seattle on Sunday.

Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 28/01/24 Dallas Stars 5-4 Washington Capitals NHL 08/12/23 Washington Capitals 4-5 Dallas Stars NHL 16/12/22 Washington Capitals 1-2 Dallas Stars NHL 28/10/22 Dallas Stars 2-0 Washington Capitals NHL 21/03/22 Washington Capitals 2-3 Dallas Stars NHL

