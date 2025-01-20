Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Warriors versus Celtics NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Boston Celtics are set to visit Northern California for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

After a challenging stretch that saw them suffer back-to-back losses to the Indiana Pacers (108-96) and the Toronto Raptors (104-101), the Warriors have bounced back with two consecutive wins. Their latest triumphs include a narrow 116-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 15 and a 122-114 win over the Washington Wizards just this past Saturday night.

The Celtics recently faced a mixed bag of results, cruising to a dominant 121-94 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday before succumbing to a close 119-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks just 24 hours later. In that overtime defeat, Jaylen Brown was a standout, posting 24 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to keep Boston competitive.

Currently in a minor slump, the Celtics have gone 3-4 over their last seven games, struggling to recapture the form that saw them crowned as NBA champions. Despite this, they remain one of the league's top teams, holding steady in second place in the Eastern Conference.

When these two teams faced off earlier this season, the Celtics got off to a promising start but faltered in the second quarter, ultimately losing control of the game. Although they fought back in the third quarter, they fell apart again in the final frame.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Warriors and the Celtics will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date Monday, January 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 5 pm ET/2 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves live on:

National TV : TNT, TruTV

: TNT, TruTV Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Golden State Warriors team news & key performers

Stephen Curry was dominant against the Celtics last time out, pouring in 27 points to lead the Warriors to victory. Notably, Curry has been a thorn in the Celtics' side throughout his career, averaging 25.3 points per game against them in Boston, the highest by any point guard in NBA history. While his numbers dip slightly when playing at home, Curry still averages 23.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.5 rebounds across 13 career games at Oracle Arena.

Though much of the attention will be on Curry, the Warriors have other players capable of making an impact. Andrew Wiggins stepped up in the last meeting with 16 points, while Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson contributed 16 and 11 points off the bench, respectively. The bench, in fact, was instrumental, combining for 49 points in that contest.

The Warriors have shown an ability to flip the script during games, and this skill will be vital once again, especially if both Brown and Porzingis return to the floor. While the Celtics boast a talented roster with plenty of depth, securing the small battles will be crucial for the Warriors to come out on top in what promises to be a thrilling matchup.

Boston Celtics team news & key performers

For the Celtics to succeed in this matchup, they will need their stars to step up. Jayson Tatum will be key, as he put up 32 points in the previous encounter, shooting 10-of-20 from the field. Derrick White also contributed with 26 points, shooting 8-of-19, including an impressive 7-of-16 from beyond the arc. Neemias Queta added 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Payton Pritchard chipped in with 16 points. However, the Celtics were without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis in that game.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/12/25 Minnesota Timberwolves 125-127 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 02/29/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 110-101 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 01/19/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 118-103 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 12/09/23 Memphis Grizzlies 103-127 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 11/27/23 Memphis Grizzlies 97-119 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA

More related NBA content on GOAL