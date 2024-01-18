Vietnam vs Indonesia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Matchday two of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup sees Vietnam and Indonesia face off at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Friday, with both sides still searching for their first points of the tournament.

The Golden Star Warriors, currently ranked 94th in the world by FIFA, come into this clash on the back of opening their group stage campaign with a 4-2 defeat against pre-tournament favourites Japan, which perhaps did not fully illustrate how much the Samurai Blue had to toil for the result.

Just shortly after the half-hour mark of the contest, Vietnam had already performed admirably to equalise after falling behind, and would then go on to do one better as they remarkably took the lead against their more-superior opponents.

Unfortunately for the Southeast Asian upstarts, they were unable to hold on to their advantage as Japan bounced back to lead at halftime before a late goal five minutes from normal time gave the Samurai Blue a 4-2 victory.

Philippe Troussier's now face an Indonesian side that, alongside Vietnam, are anticipated to crash out early on in this competition, and were thrashed 3-1 by Iraq in their Group D opener.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vietnam vs Indonesia kick-off time

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET Venue: Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

The AFC Asian Cup match between Vietnam and Indonesia will be played at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, also known as Al-Duhail Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET on Friday, January 19, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Vietnam vs Indonesia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live action on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Vietnam team news

Hampered by a series of injuries to key players, Vietnam head coach Philippe Troussier selected several youngsters in his starting XI on matchday one, with Nguyen Van Truong and Nguyen Filip each picking up their second caps for the first-team, while Le Pham Thanh Long picked up just his third international appearance.

Nguyen Dinh Bac and Pham Tuan Hai were both on the scoresheet against Japan last Sunday, and will once again be relied upon to produce the goods in the final third.

Vietnam possible XI: Filip; Binh, B. Anh, Tai; T. Anh, Son, N. Ahn, Khang; Dung, Bac; Hai.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nguyen Filip, Nguyen Dinh Trieu, Nguyen Van Viet Defenders: Do Duy Manh, Vo Minh Trong, Ho Tan Tai, Giap Tuan Duong, Nguyen Thanh Binh, Pham Xuan Manh, Phan Tuan Tai, Vu Van Thanh, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Khuat Van Khang Midfielders: Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Truong Tien Anh, Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Thai Son, Nguyen Hai Long, Nguyen Quang Hai, Le Pham Thanh Long, Trieu Viet Hung Forwards: Nguyen Van Toan, Pham Tuan Hai, Nguyen Dinh Bac, Nguyen Van Tung

Indonesia team news

Indonesian manager Shin Tae-yong will be sweating over the fitness of captain Asnawi Mangkualam, who picked up a muscle injury days before their opening match against Iraq, and was hooked off at half-time. Should he fail to prove his fitness, Witan Sulaeman will likely deputize at right back.

Left-winger Marselino Ferdinan momentarily levelled the score against Iraq with his third international goal, while Dutch-born striker Rafael Struick is one of seven players born outside of Indonesia who are representing the country in the tournament.

Indonesia possible XI: Ari; Mangkualam, Ridho, Baggott, Arhan; Klok; Sayuri, Salaeman, Hubner, Ferdinan; Struick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riyandi, Ari, Argawinata Defenders: Baggott, Amat, Ridho, Walsh, Arhan, Febriansah, Mangkualam, Prasetyo, Pattynama, Hubner Midfielders: Ferdinan, Klok, Jenner, Kambuaya, Alis Forwards: Sayuri, Sulaeman, Drajad, Maulana, Struick, Caraka, Sananta, Sulistyawan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/01/23 Vietnam 2-2 Indonesia AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 06/01/23 Indonesia 0-0 Vietnam AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 15/12/21 Indonesia 0-0 Vietnam AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 07/06/21 Vietnam 4-0 Indonesia World Championship Qual. AFC 10/15/19 Indonesia 1-3 Vietnam World Championship Qual. AFC

