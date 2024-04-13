Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The top two teams in the Western Conference square off at BC Place on Saturday night, as the Los Angeles Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps have made an impressive start to the new season, sitting top of MLS with a plus-eight differential as they have fired 14 goals and conceded just six. They will aim to wrap up a four-game homestand on a high, having recorded two wins and one loss so far.

The LA Galaxy, meanwhile, are just behind Vancouver, trailing them by one point, but have played one game more. They saw their unbeaten streak come to an end in the previous round with a narrow 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals, LAFC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: BC Place

The MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Luis Martins is the only injury concern for the Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of the visit of LA Galaxy because of a sore thigh.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Vaselinovic, Utvik; Ahmed, Vite, Cubas, Schopf; Gauld, White, Picault.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Utvik, Halbouni, Martins, Ahmed, Brown Midfielders: Schopf, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Gauld, Ngando, Raposo, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Becher, Johnson

LA Galaxy team news

Jalen Neal and Eriq Zavaleta are definite absentees for LA Galaxy with injuries, with Zavaleta being notably a big miss at the back for Greg Vanney's side.

There remains uncertainty over the availability of Martín Cáceres, who was rested in the last game, with Edwin Cerrillo deputizing in his absence, despite being nominally a midfielder.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Cerrillo, Yoshida, Aude; Brugman, Puig, Delgado; Paintsil, Joveljic, Pec

Position Players Goalkeepers: Micovic, McCarthy, Scott Defenders: Yoshida, Ferkranus, Caceres, Zavaleta, Aude, Nelson, Yamane, Cuevas Midfielders: Brugman, Cerrillo, Puig, Delgado, Aguirre, Vivi, Perez, Lepley Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/07/23 LA Galaxy 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps Leagues Cup 16/07/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 4-2 LA Galaxy MLS 19/03/23 LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS 15/09/22 Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 LA Galaxy MLS 14/08/22 LA Galaxy 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS

Useful links