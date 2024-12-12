How to watch today's Valerenga Women vs Arsenal Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Valerenga and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal Women will be gunning for a fourth straight win in the Women's Champions League when they take on Valerenga Women at the Intility Arena on Thursday.

The English side lost only their opening game to current Group C leaders Bayern Munich but the three wins thereafter have granted Arsenal a pass to the knockout stage of the competition.

Any result here will not be relevant for the already eliminated hosts, but Valerenga could upset the Gunners' chance of finishing top of the group.

How to watch Valerenga Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Valerenga and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Valerenga Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Valerenga and Arsenal will be played at the Intility Arena in Oslo, Norway.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, December 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Valerenga Women team news

Tove Enblom is likely to feature in between the sticks, behind a back three of Sara Horte, Elise Thorsnes and Iselin Olsen.

Jalen Tompkins, Stine Brekken, Selma Pettersen, Thea Bjelde, Tuva Espas and Mimmi Lofwenius are all unlikely to be available for selection, while Karina Saevik is expected to lead the line of attack.

Arsenal Women team news

Midfielder Victoria Pelova is ruled out with an ACL injury, while defender Amanda Ilestedt is on maternity leave.

Arsenal interim Renee Slegers could demote Beth Mead to the bench, but Frida Maanum and Alessia Russo should be involved in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

VAL Last match ARS 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Arsenal Women 4 - 1 Vaalerenga 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

