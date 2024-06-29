How to watch the NWSL match between Utah Royals and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The finale of Saturday's action in the National Women's Soccer League will see the Utah Royals (14th, 2-11-1, 7pts) host the Portland Thorns (5th, 7-4-2, 23pts) at America First Field.

The resurgent Royals have endured a rough restart. Through 14 matches this season, Utah have only picked up points in three of them and subsequently are stuck at the bottom of the NWSL standings.

Thorns, who now trail NJ/NY Gotham FC by four points for a spot in the top-four, were easily beaten by Kansas City in their own backyard, 4-1.

Utah Royals vs Portland Thorns kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: America First Field (Sandy, Utah)

The match will be played at the America First Field on Saturday, June 29, with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Match highlights will be available on the same platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Utah Royals team news

Royals head coach Amy Rodriguez has leaned heavily on winger Ally Sentnor as she leads the club offensively with five goal contributions (2G, 3A). Defenders Lauren Flynn and Kate Del Fava will be tasked to keep the Thorns' attackers quiet on the night.

Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Del Fava, Tejada, Flynn; Monaghan, Pogarch, Henry, Fraser, Nyberg; Sentnor, Betfort

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray, Fraser, Henry Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort

Portland Thorns team news

A Sophia Smith solo consolation with the game already decided was all that Portland managed in the 4-1 defeat against Kansas City, despite having more than half the possession. It was still only the Thorns' second loss in 10 games.

The Oregon outfit was not at its best against one of the best. The three-time NWSL champions have not lost two straight games since the opening two weeks of the season and are primed to bounce back here.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Müller, Sauerbrunn, Hubly; Coffey, Sugita; Smith, Fleming, Linnehan; Sinclair

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn Midfielders: Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/04/2020 Utah Royals W 1-1 Portland Thorns W NWSL 09/21/2020 Portland Thorns W 3-0 Utah Royals W NWSL 09/07/2019 Utah Royals W 1-0 Portland Thorns W NWSL 07/20/2019 Utah Royals W 2-2 Portland Thorns W NWSL 06/22/2019 Portland Thorns W 0-0 Utah Royals W NWSL

