USWNT vs Zambia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the Summer Olympics Women's match between USA and Zambia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

USWNT and Zambia Women will charge out for an early advantage in Group B of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The United States' national women's team generally remain the dominant force in women's international football, but they have underwhelmed at recent major competitions. That includes failing to win the Olympic gold medal since London 2012.

The Copper Queens, meanwhile, are on a roll. Following their Olympic debut in 2021, Zambia made their World Cup debut last year and gave a decent account of themselves as they won their final group game to head out on a high.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USWNT vs Zambia kick-off time

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Allianz Riviera

The match will be played at the Allianz Rivera on Thursday, July 25, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch USWNT vs Zambia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Telemundo, Sling, USA Network, Peacock and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Coached by former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, the USWNT are embarking upon what is expected to be another successful, trophy-laden era and it remains a strong, star-studded squad as ever, albeit 224-cap forward Alex Morgan has been left out of the roster for the first time in fifteen years.

Sophia Smith will have a critical role in the team in the absence of their main goal threat.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Nighswonger; Lavelle, Horan, Coffey; Rodman, Smith, Swanson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Naeher, Jane Campbell Defenders: Davidson, Fox, Girma, Nighswonger, Sonnett, Emily Sams Midfielders: Albert, Coffey, Horan, Lavelle, Hal Hershfelt, Croix Bethune Forwards: Williams, Dunn, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Swanson

Zambia team news

Although overall squad quality is not nearly at the level of their three opponents in the group, Zambia have a couple of superstars in their side between Barbra Banda, the NWSL's joint-top scorer this season, and Racheal Kundananji, the world's most expensive female footballer based on her transfer fee.

Zambia Women possible XI: Musonda; Siamfuko, P Zulu, Mweemba, Tembo; H Chanda, Wilombe, M Zulu; Chitundu, Kundananji, Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musonda, Musole, Sakala Defenders: Tembo, Mweemba, Siamfuko, Banda, Zulu, Muchinga, Phiri, Wilombe Midfielders: Chanda, Zulu, Chanda, Chileshe, Chitundu, Chilufya, Nachula Forwards: Banda, Kundananji, Mupopo, Lubanji

Head-to-Head Record

This is going to be the first encounter between these two nations.

Useful links