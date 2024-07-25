USWNT vs Zambia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

USWNT and Zambia Women will charge out for an early advantage in Group B of the 2024 Olympic Games.
The United States' national women's team generally remain the dominant force in women's international football, but they have underwhelmed at recent major competitions. That includes failing to win the Olympic gold medal since London 2012.
The Copper Queens, meanwhile, are on a roll. Following their Olympic debut in 2021, Zambia made their World Cup debut last year and gave a decent account of themselves as they won their final group game to head out on a high.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
USWNT vs Zambia kick-off time
|Date:
|Thursday, July 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Allianz Riviera
The match will be played at the Allianz Rivera on Thursday, July 25, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch USWNT vs Zambia online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Telemundo, Sling, USA Network, Peacock and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
USWNT team news
Coached by former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, the USWNT are embarking upon what is expected to be another successful, trophy-laden era and it remains a strong, star-studded squad as ever, albeit 224-cap forward Alex Morgan has been left out of the roster for the first time in fifteen years.
Sophia Smith will have a critical role in the team in the absence of their main goal threat.
USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Nighswonger; Lavelle, Horan, Coffey; Rodman, Smith, Swanson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Murphy, Naeher, Jane Campbell
|Defenders:
|Davidson, Fox, Girma, Nighswonger, Sonnett, Emily Sams
|Midfielders:
|Albert, Coffey, Horan, Lavelle, Hal Hershfelt, Croix Bethune
|Forwards:
|Williams, Dunn, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Swanson
Zambia team news
Although overall squad quality is not nearly at the level of their three opponents in the group, Zambia have a couple of superstars in their side between Barbra Banda, the NWSL's joint-top scorer this season, and Racheal Kundananji, the world's most expensive female footballer based on her transfer fee.
Zambia Women possible XI: Musonda; Siamfuko, P Zulu, Mweemba, Tembo; H Chanda, Wilombe, M Zulu; Chitundu, Kundananji, Banda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musonda, Musole, Sakala
|Defenders:
|Tembo, Mweemba, Siamfuko, Banda, Zulu, Muchinga, Phiri, Wilombe
|Midfielders:
|Chanda, Zulu, Chanda, Chileshe, Chitundu, Chilufya, Nachula
|Forwards:
|Banda, Kundananji, Mupopo, Lubanji
Head-to-Head Record
This is going to be the first encounter between these two nations.