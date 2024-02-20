USWNT vs Dominican Republic Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between USWNT and Dominican Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Women (USWNT) begin their defining 2024 calendar year with the inaugural W Gold Cup competition as they host the Dominican Republic in their group A opener.

After falling to their worst World Cup finish in history last year, the USWNT aim to build back their dominance in 2024. New coach Emma Hayes will take over at the end of her season from Chelsea, leaving interim boss Twila Kilgore to remain in charge for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Hosts USWNT qualified for the tournament when they won the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship in July 2022, while the Dominican Republic progressed to the W Gold Cup preliminary stage by winning Group C of League B of the Road to W Gold Cup.

Las Quisqueyanas won five of their six matches during the qualifying stage, suffering their only defeat in the group stage opener against Bermuda.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USWNT vs Dominican Republic Women kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The Concacaf Women's Gold Cup encounter between USWNT and the Dominican Republic will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT for fans in the United States.

How to watch USWNT vs Dominican Republic Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

The USWNT will have to deal with the expectation of being the favorites to lift the title. Interim boss Twila Kilgore has handed out call-ups to several exciting youngsters such as Jaedyn Shaw, Olivia Moultrie, Mia Fishel, and Jenna Nighswonger, all of whom will be keen to impress ahead of the Olympics.

Kilgore experimented with a 3-4-3 lineup against China in December, but they could revert to the traditional 4-3-3 here. Alana Cook was replaced on the roster by the experienced Becky Sauerbrunn, while star striker Alex Morgan has not been called up for this tournament, as Kilgore looks to younger attacking options for the future.

USWNT predicted XI: Naeher; Fox, Nighswonger, Girma, Dunn; Horan, Sonnett, Lavelle; Rodman, Smith, Fishel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Murphy, Naeher Defenders: Dahlkemper, Dunn, Davidson, Fox, Girma, Krueger, Nighswonger, Sauerbrunn Midfielders: Albert, Coffey, Horan, Lavelle, Moultrie, Sonnett Forwards: Fishel, Purce, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Williams

Dominican Republic Women team news

The Dominican Republic will be the underdogs in this heavyweight group, but head coach Henry Parra will look to damage limitation in this game.

Forward Jazmin Jackson led the team in scoring with four goals during the pre-qualifying tournament while Gonzalez, Mia Asenjo, and Lucia Marte had three each. Captain Marte, who is one of the older and more experienced players on this roster, also led the squad with three assists.

Dominican Republic predicted XI: Pena; Puello, Cueves, Reed, Colon; Leon, Vallecillo, Peralta, Gonzalez; Asenjo, Oviedo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gomez, Moreno, Peña Defenders: Pacheco, Tapia, Dionicio, Colon, Mercedes, Alcantara, Cuevas, Reed Midfielders: Peralta, Gil, Marte, Gonzalez, Vallecillo Forwards: Brito, Cabrera, Asenjo, Kara, Oviedo, Jackson, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the second-ever meeting between the USWNT and the Dominican Republic and the first since 2012 when the teams met in Concacaf Olympic qualifying for the 2012 Summer Olympics. The USA defeated the Dominican Republic 14-0 in that match, and would later go on to win the gold medal.

Date Fixture Competition January 20, 2012 USWNT 14-0 Dominican Republic 2012 Summer Olympics (Concacaf qual.)

