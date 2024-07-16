USWNT vs Costa Rica Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch soccer friendly

How to watch the friendly match between USA and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) will take on Costa Rica in a friendly match at the Audi Field on Tuesday.

The USWNT are on a winning run that has now lasted eight matches, including friendlies. Their last competitive outing was in March, in the final of the SheBelieves Cup to lift the trophy with a win over Canada. They will treat this friendly outing as much-needed exercise ahead of the upcoming Olympics later this month.

USA vs Costa Rica kick-off time

Date: July 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch USWNT vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Universo, Peacock, Max, TNT and Direct TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Forward Mallory Swanson is likely to lead the line in this friendly outing ahead of her taking up the mantle in the final third in the upcoming Olympics.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of the game on Tuesday.

USWNT possible XI: Campbell; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Nighswonger; Horan, Coffer; Rodman, Macario, Smith, Swanson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Murphy Defenders: Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger Midfielders: Albert, Macario, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey Forwards: Rodman, Dunn, Swanson, Smith, Shaw

Costa Rica team news

Costa Rica's national team coach Beni Rubido has finalized a 22-player squad for their upcoming friendly against the USA, led by veteran midfielder and team captain Raquel "Rocky" Rodríguez. The 30-year-old, renowned for scoring Costa Rica's historic first World Cup goal in 2015, holds the nation's top-scoring record.

Costa Rica predicted XI: Bermúdez, Guillén, Benavides, Elizondo, del Campo, Rodríguez, Villalobos, Flores, Scott, Matarrita, Herrera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Solera, Bermúdez Defenders: Morales, Villalobos, Guillén, Coto, Elizondo, Benavides, Gonzales, del Campo Midfielders: Rodríguez, Arias, Pinell, Valenciano, Priscilla Rodríguez, Villalobos, Flores, Scott Forwards: Salas, Quirós, Fonseca, Herrera, Figueroa, Chinchilla, Agüero, Matarrita

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/10/23 United States 3 - 1 Costa Rica Pan American Games 15/07/22 United States 3 - 0 Costa Rica World Cup Qualifying 04/02/20 United States 6 - 0 Costa Rica Olympics Qualifying 11/11/19 United States 6 - 0 Costa Rica Friendly 23/07/16 United States 4 - 0 Costa Rica Friendly

