USWNT vs Mexico Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The United States women's national team (USWNT) are amidst their preparations for the Olympics as they face Mexico Women at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Saturday.
Having beaten South Korea in the twin friendlies in June, Emma Hayes' side will be in their penultimate tune-up tie ahead of the Paris Olympics.
On the other hand, El Tri Femenil extended their winless run to five games after the 1-1 draw with Canada a little over a month ago.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
USWNT vs Mexico Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The women's international friendly between USWNT and Mexico will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 13, in the United States (US).
How to watch USWNT vs Mexico Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the women's international friendly between USWNT and Mexico will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), TruTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max and TNT.
Team news & squads
USWNT team news
Given that Hayes has dropped Alex Morgan from the squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chicago Red Star forward Mallory Swanson is likely to lead the line.
The former Chelsea boss has also experimented with using three and four at the back. Emily Fox and Jenna Nighswonger can be the two wing-backs in the case of the latter.
USWNT possible XI: Campbell; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Nighswonger; Horan, Coffer; Horan, Coffer; Rodman, Macario, Smith, Swansei
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Naeher, Murphy
|Defenders:
|Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger
|Midfielders:
|Albert, Macario, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey
|Forwards:
|Rodman, Dunn, Swanson, Smith, Shaw
Mexico Women team news
Karen Luna would fill in for Kenti Robles at right-back, alongside Greta Espinoza, Kimberly Rodriguez and Reyna Reyes.
With Alexia Delgado and Karla Neito in the middle, Diana Ordonez should feature upfront.
Mexico Women possible XI: Barreras; Luna, Espinoza, Rodriguez, R. Reyes; Delgado, Neito; Camberos, M. Reyes, Ovalle; Ordonez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Barreras, Espino, Felix
|Defenders:
|Bernal, Espinoza, Ferral, Orejel, Rodriguez, Hernandez, R. Reyes, Luna, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Ovalle, Nieto, Delgado, Camberos, M. Reyes, Pelayo-Bernal, Perez
|Forwards:
|Palacios, Ordonez, Delgadillo
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between USWNT and Mexico Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 26, 2024
|USWNT 0-2 Mexico
|Concacaf Women's Gold Cup
|July 11, 2022
|USWNT 1-0 Mexico
|Concacaf Women's World Cup Qualifiers
|July 5, 2021
|USWNT 4-0 Mexico
|Women's International Friendly
|July 1, 2021
|USWNT 4-0 Mexico
|Women's International Friendly
|February 7, 2020
|USWNT 4-0 Mexico
|Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying