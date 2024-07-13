USWNT vs Mexico Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the women's international friendly between USWNT and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States women's national team (USWNT) are amidst their preparations for the Olympics as they face Mexico Women at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Saturday.

Having beaten South Korea in the twin friendlies in June, Emma Hayes' side will be in their penultimate tune-up tie ahead of the Paris Olympics.

On the other hand, El Tri Femenil extended their winless run to five games after the 1-1 draw with Canada a little over a month ago.

USWNT vs Mexico Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The women's international friendly between USWNT and Mexico will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch USWNT vs Mexico Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the women's international friendly between USWNT and Mexico will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), TruTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max and TNT.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Given that Hayes has dropped Alex Morgan from the squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chicago Red Star forward Mallory Swanson is likely to lead the line.

The former Chelsea boss has also experimented with using three and four at the back. Emily Fox and Jenna Nighswonger can be the two wing-backs in the case of the latter.

USWNT possible XI: Campbell; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Nighswonger; Horan, Coffer; Horan, Coffer; Rodman, Macario, Smith, Swansei

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Murphy Defenders: Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger Midfielders: Albert, Macario, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey Forwards: Rodman, Dunn, Swanson, Smith, Shaw

Mexico Women team news

Karen Luna would fill in for Kenti Robles at right-back, alongside Greta Espinoza, Kimberly Rodriguez and Reyna Reyes.

With Alexia Delgado and Karla Neito in the middle, Diana Ordonez should feature upfront.

Mexico Women possible XI: Barreras; Luna, Espinoza, Rodriguez, R. Reyes; Delgado, Neito; Camberos, M. Reyes, Ovalle; Ordonez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barreras, Espino, Felix Defenders: Bernal, Espinoza, Ferral, Orejel, Rodriguez, Hernandez, R. Reyes, Luna, Martinez Midfielders: Sanchez, Ovalle, Nieto, Delgado, Camberos, M. Reyes, Pelayo-Bernal, Perez Forwards: Palacios, Ordonez, Delgadillo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between USWNT and Mexico Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 26, 2024 USWNT 0-2 Mexico Concacaf Women's Gold Cup July 11, 2022 USWNT 1-0 Mexico Concacaf Women's World Cup Qualifiers July 5, 2021 USWNT 4-0 Mexico Women's International Friendly July 1, 2021 USWNT 4-0 Mexico Women's International Friendly February 7, 2020 USWNT 4-0 Mexico Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying

