Lily Yohannes USWNT 2024
Friendlies
team-logo
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

USWNT vs Mexico Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FriendliesUSAMexicoUSA vs Mexico

How to watch the women's international friendly between USWNT and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States women's national team (USWNT) are amidst their preparations for the Olympics as they face Mexico Women at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Saturday.

Having beaten South Korea in the twin friendlies in June, Emma Hayes' side will be in their penultimate tune-up tie ahead of the Paris Olympics.

On the other hand, El Tri Femenil extended their winless run to five games after the 1-1 draw with Canada a little over a month ago.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USWNT vs Mexico Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 13, 2024
Kick-off time:12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET
Venue:Red Bull Arena

The women's international friendly between USWNT and Mexico will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch USWNT vs Mexico Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the women's international friendly between USWNT and Mexico will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), TruTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max and TNT.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Given that Hayes has dropped Alex Morgan from the squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chicago Red Star forward Mallory Swanson is likely to lead the line.

The former Chelsea boss has also experimented with using three and four at the back. Emily Fox and Jenna Nighswonger can be the two wing-backs in the case of the latter.

USWNT possible XI: Campbell; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Nighswonger; Horan, Coffer; Horan, Coffer; Rodman, Macario, Smith, Swansei

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Naeher, Murphy
Defenders:Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger
Midfielders:Albert, Macario, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey
Forwards:Rodman, Dunn, Swanson, Smith, Shaw

Mexico Women team news

Karen Luna would fill in for Kenti Robles at right-back, alongside Greta Espinoza, Kimberly Rodriguez and Reyna Reyes.

With Alexia Delgado and Karla Neito in the middle, Diana Ordonez should feature upfront.

Mexico Women possible XI: Barreras; Luna, Espinoza, Rodriguez, R. Reyes; Delgado, Neito; Camberos, M. Reyes, Ovalle; Ordonez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Barreras, Espino, Felix
Defenders:Bernal, Espinoza, Ferral, Orejel, Rodriguez, Hernandez, R. Reyes, Luna, Martinez
Midfielders:Sanchez, Ovalle, Nieto, Delgado, Camberos, M. Reyes, Pelayo-Bernal, Perez
Forwards:Palacios, Ordonez, Delgadillo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between USWNT and Mexico Women across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 26, 2024USWNT 0-2 MexicoConcacaf Women's Gold Cup
July 11, 2022USWNT 1-0 MexicoConcacaf Women's World Cup Qualifiers
July 5, 2021USWNT 4-0 MexicoWomen's International Friendly
July 1, 2021USWNT 4-0 MexicoWomen's International Friendly
February 7, 2020USWNT 4-0 MexicoConcacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying

Useful links

