How to watch today's USMNT vs Venezuela friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly match between USMNT and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) will face Venezuela in an international friendly at the Chase Stadium on Saturday.

While it will be La Vinotinto’s only fixture before the pre-World Cup qualifiers in March, Mauricio Pochettino's men will play another friendly against Costa Rica next week before resuming their Concacaf Nations League campaign in March.

How to watch USMNT vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between USMNT and Venezuela will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max and TNT.

USMNT vs Venezuela kick-off time

The international friendly match between USMNT and Venezuela will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, January 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

With the match falling outside of the FIFA international window, it is set to be a MLS-heavy squad. So while fan-favorite Christian Pulisic and co. will not be part of the action here, seven players have earned their maiden USMNT call-up and could make their USMNT debut on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will look to grab the opportunity with both hands, with the likes of Benjamin Cremaschi, Diego Luna and Jack McGlynn also pushing for starts.

Among a largely uncapped bunch of forwards, Caden Clark could offered a spot in the XI.

Venezuela team news

Salomon Rondon won't be in this squad alongside most of Venezuelan's stars. However, Venezuela head coach Fernando Batista's 24-player roster includes noteworthy players such as Ruben Ramirez and veteran Roberto Rosales.

Domestic stars Edson Alejandro Tortolero and Gleiker Mendoza are among the 11 uncapped players in the squad.

Dani Pereira, Ronald Hernandez and goalkeeper Javier Otero, besides longtime MLS veteran Junior Moreno are also part of the squad.

