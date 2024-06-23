Uruguay vs Panama: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Uruguay and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 15-time Copa America champions, Uruguay, will take on Panama in Group C action at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

La Celeste defeated Mexico 4-0 in their final pre-tournament warm-up game, while Panama suffered a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay in their most recent clash.

While Uruguay are hot-favourites to earn an opening victory, CONCACAF representative Panama are at this expanded Copa America for only the second time, having lost two of their three group games back in 2016.

Uruguay vs Panama kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

The Copa America 2024 clash between Uruguay and Panama will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Uruguay vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa America 2024 clash between Uruguay and Panama will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, Univision, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), ViX and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa is likely to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, spearheaded by the Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, who had a hat-trick in their victory over Mexico last time out.

Uruguay’s all-time record goalscorer Luis Suarez is an option from the bench, with the 37-year-old Inter Miami forward having been recalled to the squad. The former Liverpool and Barcelona hitman has 138 caps, second all-time for the national team behind Edinson Cavani, who retired from international competition in 2022.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, Gimenez, Araujo, Olivera; Bentancur, Valverde; Pellistri, Rodriguez, De Arrascaeta; Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Mele, Israel Defenders: Cáceres, Giménez, Olaza, Olivera, Nández, Araújo, Marichal, Viña, Varela Midfielders: Ugarte, Bentancur, Valverde, Martínez, de la Cruz, de Arrascaeta Forwards: Pellistri, Araújo, Rodríguez, Núñez, Canobbio, Ocampo, Olivera, Suárez

Panama team news

Panama will be missing their skipper Anibal Godoy with a thigh injury, while Harold Cummings declined the opportunity to replace him, stating that he could no longer perform at the needed level.

With Godoy out through injury, Adalberto Carrasquilla will be a vital cog in the Panamanian engine room, having been named the best player at the 2023 Gold Cup, while Jose Fajardo and Cecilio Waterman are their highest goal-scorers with 11 and 10 goals, respectively.

Panama possible XI: Mejia; I. Anderson, Cordoba, Miller; Murillo, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Davis; Barcenas, Diaz; Fajardo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mosquera, Mejía, Samudio Defenders: Anderson, Córdoba, Davis, Anderson, Murillo, Blackman, Fariña, Miller, Valencia, Harvey, Cummings Midfielders: Carrasquilla, Martínez, Rodríguez, Bárcenas, Welch, Góndola, Ayarza, Yanis, Lenis Forwards: Díaz, Fajardo, Guerrero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/06/22 Uruguay 5-0 Panama International Friendly Games 08/06/19 Uruguay 3-0 Panama International Friendly Games 05/09/15 Panama 0-1 Uruguay International Friendly Games

