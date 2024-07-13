Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC will look to maintain their slim lead above the Eastern Conference playoff line in MLS with a win against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday at BMO Field.

A 4-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew made it a six-game losing streak in MLS play for Toronto, dropping them to ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Union sit at 14th and are just three points below that playoff line following a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

The MLS match between Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union will be played at the BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch and stream online live for free on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC team news

The Reds are missing Alonso Coello (thigh) and Tyrese Spicer (lower back) for this weekend, while Brandon Servania is out for the year because of a ruptured ACL.

Deybi Flores is allowed to return from his yellow card suspension, but Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio will be out, as Canada faces Uruguay in the Copa America third-place playoff on Saturday.

Toronto possible XI: Johnson; Rosted, Long, Gomis; Bernardeschi, Longstaff, Petretta, Thompson, Marshall-Rutty; Owusu, Insigne

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ranjitsingh, Gavran Defenders: Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, Petretta, Pearlman Midfielders: Longstaff, Coello, Flores, Thompson Forwards: Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia will be without the services of Jesus Bueno against Toronto after he hurt his ankle in their previous match, while Mikael Uhre remains sidelined due to an adductor strain.

Alejandro Bedoya is doubtful because of a sore quad, while Andre Blake and Isaiah LeFlore are still recovering from respective knee problems. Jose Martinez could be back this weekend after Venezuela were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Copa America last Friday.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Rick; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe, Wagner; Flach, Gazdag, McGlynn; Donovan, Baribo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/05/24 Philadelphia Union 0-0 Toronto FC MLS 31/08/23 Toronto FC 3-1 Philadelphia Union MLS 23/04/23 Philadelphia Union 4-2 Toronto FC MLS 10/10/22 Philadelphia Union 4-0 Toronto FC MLS 17/04/22 Toronto FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union MLS

