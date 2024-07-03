Toronto FC vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Toronto FC and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC will be looking to snap a lengthy losing streak in Major League Soccer (MLS) when they return to BMO Field on Wednesday to take on Orlando City.

The Reds haven't been faring well lately, failing to secure any points from their last five games, on both home and away grounds. As a result, Toronto are barely holding onto a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, just two points above that line.

Orlando, meanwhile, followed up a 4-2 win over the Chicago Fire with a defeat by that same score on Saturday. Oscar Pareja's troops are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with 21 points, three adrift of the post-season line heading into this game.

Toronto FC vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

The MLS match between Toronto FC and Orlando City will be played at the BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Toronto FC vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Toronto FC and Orlando City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC team news

The Reds will be once again without the services of Tyrese Spicer, who is recovering from a lower back issue, Brandon Servania is out for the season with an ACL rupture and Alonso Coello is not expected to return from his thigh injury for 10-12 weeks.

Kevin Long will be suspended for this match due to yellow card accumulation. Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio are still away with the Canadian team at the Copa America, while Sean Johnson is with the USMNT squad.

Toronto possible XI: Gavran; Gomis, O'Neill, Rosted; Thompson, Longstaff, Flores, Etienne; Bernardeschi, Insigne; Owusu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ranjitsingh, Gavran Defenders: Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, Petretta, Pearlman Midfielders: Longstaff, Coello, Flores, Thompson Forwards: Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu

Orlando City team news

Ramiro Enrique missed another match for Orlando City this weekend due to personal reasons, and he remains a significant doubt for this one as well. Michael Halliday is out with a knee issue, Tahir Reid-Brown has a sore thigh, and Mason Stajduhar is done for the season after rupturing a tibia in his right leg.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Smith; Lodeiro, Cartagena; Torres, Muriel, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/04/24 Orlando City 1-2 Toronto FC MLS 22/10/23 Toronto FC 0-2 Orlando City MLS 05/0723 Orlando City 4-0 Toronto FC MLS 18/09/22 Orlando City 4-0 Toronto FC MLS 15/05/22 Toronto FC 0-1 Orlando City MLS

