How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Timberwolves vs Warriors NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Golden State Warriors (19-20) will lock horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-18) on Wednesday night at the Target Center in what promises to be an engaging Western Conference showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Timberwolves and the Warriors will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Date Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, MN

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Timberwolves and the Warriors live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Anthony Edwards, a two-time All-Star, was unstoppable in that contest, pouring in 41 points, including 20 in the final quarter. His clutch performance in the fourth saw him connect on 6 of 11 shots and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, transforming a close battle into a convincing victory. Julius Randle contributed a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 11 boards. Despite committing 13 first-half turnovers and briefly trailing in the third quarter, Minnesota found their rhythm to secure the win.

Golden State Warriors team news & key performers

Missing Draymond Green (illness) for the second game in a row, Golden State struggled offensively, with Hield managing just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-10 from three-point range. Curry also missed a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute, allowing Toronto to capitalize with a fast-break dunk to seal the game.

Despite their recent struggles, Stephen Curry remains the driving force for Golden State, averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. However, the team's offensive inconsistency, ranking 24th in field goal percentage (44.7%), has hindered their progress. Defensively, the Warriors have shown glimpses of their title-winning form, ranking 8th in the league in defensive efficiency and 7th on the road, but maintaining that intensity has been a challenge, particularly in critical moments.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 12/22/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 103-113 Golden State Warriors NBA 12/09/24 Golden State Warriors 114-106 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 12/07/24 Golden State Warriors 90-107 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 03/25/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 114-110 Golden State Warriors NBA 11/15/23 Golden State Warriors 101-104 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA

More related NBA content on GOAL