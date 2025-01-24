How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ready to square off against the Denver Nuggets to open a highly anticipated NBA game on January 25, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. The Denver Nuggets are trying to keep their four-game winning streak.

Minnesota has won 2 games and lost 3 against teams in the Northwest Division, and they have a record of 12 wins and 7 losses in games settled by 10 points or more.

Denver has a 17-11 record in division games and is third across the conference for defensive rebounds, getting 34.9 rebounds per game. Nikola Jokic is the top player, averaging 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are skilled at shooting three-pointers, making an average of 15.2 per game. This is 1.5 greater than the 13.7 three-pointers that the Nuggets usually give up. Denver has been very accurate in shooting, scoring 50.3% of the time, which is much higher than the 45.3% that Minnesota allows their opponents.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will battle with the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA game on January 25, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is scoring 26.2 points a game while hitting 44.0% from his attempts for the Timberwolves.

Naz Reid has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers each game over the past ten games.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Terrence Shannon Jr. Ankle injury Out SG, Donte DiVincenzo Toe injury Out

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic is performing well for the Nuggets, with an average of 30.2 points, 10.1 assists, 13.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game.

Julian Strawther has averaged 2.5 made three-pointers in his last ten games.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Vlatko Cancar Knee injury Out PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles Out for season

Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

In the last five games between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, both teams have won their fair share of matches. The Timberwolves won their last game on the 2nd of November 2024, with a close score of 119-116, and they also won a game in May with a score of 98-90. Denver recovered with a strong 112-97 triumph on May 15th and a close 132-126 win in October, showing they compete in an exciting and competitive way. The Nuggets's defense has faced challenges, particularly in their big loss on May 17th, where they only scored 70 points. This game looks like it will be close, as both teams can score a lot but sometimes have trouble defending. Minnesota's ability to shoot from beyond the arc might maintain them in the game, but Denver's potent shooting and rebounding, spearheaded by Jokic, will be crucial. It will be an entertaining clash.

Date Results Nov 02, 2024 Timberwolves 119-116 Nuggets Oct 18, 2024 Nuggets 132-126 Timberwolves May 20, 2024 Timberwolves 98-90 Nuggets May 17, 2024 Timberwolves 115-70 Nuggets May 15, 2024 Nuggets 112-97 Timberwolves

